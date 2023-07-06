INTEL: An Early Peek At South Carolina's Cookout Recruiting Weekend

At the end of the month, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will host a cookout event for elite football recruits, mainly from the current and upcoming recruiting classes, something they have done for the last three years. Coach Beamer and his staff have so far gotten many big-name recruits to plan to visit Columbia at the end of the month to attend the event; some will even make their college decision weeks after this event occurs.

Visit List ("*" denotes current commit)

Four-star DB Jalewis Solomon

*Four-star WR Mazeo Bennett

*Four-star TE Michael Smith

*Four-star OT Kam Pringle

*Four-star OT Josiah Thompson

*Four-star LB Wendell Gregory

2025 Five-star DB Jontae Gilbert

2025 Four-star OT Nick Brooks

Expected Visitors

Five-star EDGE Dylan Stewart

We expect more names to be added to the list as we get closer to the end of July. With this cookout being later in the month, a couple of targets will be making decisions not long after it takes place, like Jalewis Solomon, who will be making his college decision on August 5th , making the Gamecocks his last visit, as of right now, before he makes his decision.

Based on the recent intel that I have received, South Carolina is expecting five-star Edge Dylan Stewart to also be in town for the cookout, but this is something that could change of course with the amount of time left before that weekend. Stewart is currently planning to make his decision around the end of the Summer , so a visit like this would be huge for the Gamecocks, as the Ohio State Buckeyes are still fighting right alongside them for the 5-star's eventual pledge. Should the visit indeed take place, it could be the last dagger needed for the Gamecocks to close on the momentum they have with Dylan at the moment.

Probably the most intriguing visitor outside of South Carolina's biggest 2024 targets is five-star defensive back, and Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert, who has confirmed with GamecocksDigest that he will be in attendance for the event. The elite Atlanta prospect has already visited the Gamecocks multiple times in the last few months and has many recruiting experts believing that the Gamecocks are the team that Ohio State needs to worry about when it comes to a possible flip of commitment.

