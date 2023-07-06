5 Best Kid’s Pianos of 2023

Providing your child with the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument is one of the best things you can do to nurture their creativity. Playing piano is an amazing skill to have and it's a lot of fun.

Videos by American Songwriter

We rounded up 5 of the best kids' pianos for younger ones. These pianos will range from beginner digital pianos to upright and grand pianos for more seasoned players.

We considered brand, budget, features, and more when picking out our favorite pianos for kids.

Our favorite piano is the Roland RP501R upright digital piano. This gorgeous piano is a great pick for kids who have advanced in their playing.

It'd be a great gift as they head onto more intermediate and advanced techniques and songs. It feels like a real piano and has over 300 sounds and Bluetooth connectivity!

Below you'll find more great musical instruments for young kids who want to learn to play piano at an early age.

Best Kids Pianos

1. Best Upright Digital Piano - Roland RP501R Digital Upright

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Action: PHA-4

Action: PHA-4 Connectivity: MIDI, Aux, Bluetooth

Roland is one of the best when it comes to keyboards and pianos. Their RP501R is a digital piano designed to give you a playing experience very similar to an acoustic. The digital piano has Roland's PHA-4 Standard keyboard, which has a responsive touch.

The weighted keys mimic the feel of an acoustic, so kids can get the proper finger technique training and experience now, so when it's time to play on an acoustic later, they don't feel lost or uncomfortable.

This upright piano has plenty of features that make it great for learning. Built-in metronomes are helpful for new learners so they can develop a sense of timing and rhythm. Also, the piano can be played in Twin Piano mode, so the keyboard can be split for duet playing with a teacher.

The piano also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity, which is huge. If you plan on using piano learning apps for your child, you can connect them to your smartphone easily.

Overall, this is a nice piano the whole family can use for learning and practice. We like that there are over 300 sounds and 72 ensemble backing styles. There's also a song library with scale-learning songs.

2. Best Digital Grand Piano - Yamaha Clavinova CLP-765GP

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Weighted

Weighted Connectivity: MIDI & Aux

When you think of acoustic pianos, you likely think of Yamaha. Yamaha's CLP-765GP is a fantastic digital grand piano. You're going to love it for the aesthetics, but you're also going to be a fan of how realistic it feels and all of the features.

The digital piano has Yamaha's GrandTouch-S keyboard with synthetic ebony and ivory keytops, for a realistic feel. Your children will know exactly how to navigate an acoustic when the time comes.

Considering the price, we think this is a great pick for kiddos who have graduated into intermediate or advanced playing. There isn't a built-in metronome, but there are still features that give younger pianists the chance to experiment with their playing.

It has various sounds and also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Kids can also record their performances with the built-in song recorder, so they can share with their music teacher for feedback or also share music with friends and family.

This digital piano is beautiful, and we like that it truly encompasses the beauty of an acoustic. So, if you're on a budget and can't get the dream acoustic of your child's dreams, this is a great option for the family.

3. Best Digital Piano Set - Yamaha P-45LXB

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Graded hammer

Graded hammer Connectivity: USB

We love the idea of completing a set for your little one. A stand and bench will help them develop the perfect posture for piano playing. Learning how to sit and have proper finger placement at the piano is the first thing they'll learn.

The P-45LXB piano features Yamaha's Graded Hammer Standard keyboard (it feels very similar to an acoustic). This will help your little one develop finger strength for when it's time to play acoustic.

The piano is also a great lightweight pick, so if your kid needs to travel with it (Grandma's, rehearsal, recitals, etc.) they'll have a reliable digital piano to take on the go.

Another feature that makes this great for kids is the single button. The straightforward digital piano is great for independent practice. The piano has one button to change voices, play demo sources, and configure the metronome.

Overall, we like this affordable set for kids who want the realistic sound and feel of a Yamaha piano.

4. Best 88-Key Digital Piano Under $400 - Alesis Recital Pro

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Weighted, Hammer Action

Weighted, Hammer Action Connectivity: USB/MIDI

Alesis remains king when it comes to affordable entry-level instruments. Their Recital Pro has everything your child will need at a great price. Even though the digital piano is under $380, it still features quality hammer-action feels for a realistic feel.

The digital piano also has plenty of educational features that will help kids expand their musical skills. Kids can divide the keyboard with their teacher and also use the built-in metronome for timing. Kiddos can also record their performances to get feedback from their instructor as well.

The sounds included on the piano range from electric pianos, organs, strings, and more. This gives kids a chance to explore different kinds of musical styles as they advance.

Overall, it's a great beginner piano on a budget. We like that the piano can be played with AC power or battery power. So, if your kiddo needs a piano they can travel with, this is an excellent pick,

5. An Affordable (and Portable Option) - Yamaha Piaggero NP-12

SPECS

Number of Keys: 61

61 Key Type:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

We understand budget can play a huge role when someone gets to pick up their first instrument. We made sure to include a quality digital piano for under $240.

The Piagerro NP-12 is a lightweight piano that's ideal for younger and smaller players. There only only 61 keys, which is great for younger players not ready for 88 keys yet. This can simplify their learning so they can focus on technique and reading music.

The digital piano has built-in speakers, can run for up to 5 hours on 6 AA batteries, and is compatible with Yamaha's iOS apps. It also includes a music rest.

Overall, this is a great little piano for kids who want to learn piano and learn the basics of recording. There are built-in demo, metronome, record, and play buttons.

Best Pianos for Kids Buyer's Guide

Shopping for your little ones' first piano is fun! We'll go over what you should consider in the buying process -- keys, size, weight of the piano, budget, and more. You want to make sure the piano is going to be comfortable for your child.

We'll even answer some common questions you may have as well.

Size & Weight

Kid's pianos can range in size, some are pretty tiny and meant for younger kids under 10 and some are larger and meant for taller kids or teens so they can play at a comfortable height.

Also, you'll want to consider size due to portability. Do you want a piano or keyboard set that's easy to move or travel with? If yes, consider weight as well.

Keys

There are 3 types of common keys: fully weighted, semi-weighted, and hammer action keys. Fully weighted keys are designed to simulate the feel of the keys on an acoustic. So if you want a similar resistance, you should go with fully weighted.

Semi-weighted keys provide a moderate level of resistance between fully weighted and non-weighted keys. They feel closer to semi-weighted than synth keys for sure (which you'll find on keyboards and MIDIs usually).

Hammer action keys (or graded hammer action or progressive hammer action keys) also mimic the feel of an acoustic piano. They require more force to press down in the lower registers and less force in the higher registers.

Quality & Durability

Make sure your child's piano is durable so it won't break easily. Some pianos that are more toy-like won't have the construction of a real piano.

Budget

Budget for at least $300 for a portable digital piano. However, many digital pianos are well over $500 and many home digital pianos are thousands. Stick to a budget and shop accordingly.

There's no need to invest in a $30,000 acoustic piano at this stage in their musical journey.

Learning Features

Some digital pianos may have built-in metronomes, recording capabilities, various instrument sounds, or even interactive learning apps. These are great for learning at home or extra practice in between piano lessons with a piano teacher.

Best Kid's Pianos Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Best Age for a Child to Start Learning the Piano?

Kids can start around 4-5 with a smaller keyboard. However, you can start a musical journey at any age!

Should I Choose an Acoustic or a Digital Piano for My Child?

It depends on your budget for the most part. If you want them to start with a rich and authentic playing experience, budget for an acoustic. however, if your budget is between $400-$20,000 a digital piano or keyboard is best.

How Many Keys Should a Children's Piano Have?

Standard pianos have 88 keys, but you can start your child off with fewer keys if you'd like. Some mini keyboards or pianos will have 49 or 61 keys.

Is it Necessary to Buy a Piano with Weighted Keys?

No, but weighted keys are ideal for proper finger technique and strength though. However, you can go with semi-weighted or even synth keys on a keyboard in the meantime.

Can My Child Learn to Play the Piano on a Keyboard or Should I Invest in a Piano?

Keyboards are great. You can definitely start them on a keyboard if you want to make sure they'll stay committed to learning. They are much cheaper and portable.

Verdict

Learning how to play piano requires a lot of commitment. In the meantime, it may be best to prioritize getting a piano that will have built-in educational features. This way, you can have flexibility if your kid can't start piano lessons quite yet.

If your child is a beginner, consider getting them the Alesis Recital Pro. It's the best beginner piano keyboard at its price. It features lesson mode to divide the keyboard and has a built-in metronome and recorder, so kids can stay on beat and listen to their own music.

If your kiddo is at an intermediate or advanced stage, you should consider an upright or grand digital piano. They are still very expensive, but if it's in your budget a nice piano like the Roland RP501R or the Yamaha Clavinova CLP-765GP.

*All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater & Guitar Center