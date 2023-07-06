Open in App
WBRE

NEPA Baseball Coaches Association All-Regional Teams

By Nick Zelaya,

8 days ago

NEPA Baseball Coaches Association Small School All-Regional team (Class 1A, 2A, 3A):

Jake Albert, Saucon Valley, Sr., 1B/P

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville, Jr., OF

Wes Bellows, Canton, Sr., Util

James Cartier, Notre Dame Green Pond, Sr., 1B

Carter Cowburn, Hughesville, Sr., P/IF

Jimmy Decker, Riverside, Sr., 1B

Graedon Finarelli, Lake-Lehman, Sr., C

Max Forgione, Dunmore, So., IF

Joe Granko, Old Forge, Jr., IF

Stephen Hood, Panther Valley, Jr., P

Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing, Jr., IF/P

Luke Kopec, Holy Redeemer, Jr., Util

Kaleb Maksimik, Shenandoah Valley, Sr., OF

Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing, Sr., P

Ethan Nagy, Loyalsock, Jr., P

Casey O’Brien, Riverside, Jr., IF

Elias Owens, Elk Lake, Sr., P

Michael Pascoe, Panther Valley, Sr., IF/P

Trae Sanders, Schuylkill Haven, Sr., P

Kory Schucker, Troy, Sr., P

Cole Serfass, Palmerton, Sr., C

Tyler Uram, Lakeland, Jr., IF/P

Rocky Viscito, Saucon Valley, Sr., OF/P

Kameron Wetzel, Tri-Valley, Sr., IF

Drew Yadodzinskie, Mount Carmel, So., P

NEPA Baseball Coaches Association Big School All-Regional team (Class 4A, 5A, 6A):

Brett Antolick, Hazleton Area, Sr., P

Bo Barthol, Parkland, Sr., P/OF

Jeremy Cawley, Pittston Area, Sr., IF

Gavin Chillot, North Pocono, Sr., IF/P

Joseph Curreri, Honesdale, Sr., P

Jake Dally, Nazareth, Sr., IF/P

Reece D’Amico, Bethlehem Liberty, Sr., C

Josh Domaracki, Selinsgrove, Jr., OF/P

Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg, Jr., P

Kory Faust, Blue Mountain, Sr., OF

Conner Griffin, Abington Heights, Sr., P/1B

Lucas Horton, Athens, Sr., Util

Adam Horvath, Pocono Mountain East, Jr., P

Luke Lea, Southern Lehigh, Sr., P

Griffin Paige, Midd-West, Sr., OF/P

Joe Peters, Dallas, Sr., C

Mason Raup, Danville, Sr., C

Grant Russo, Hazleton Area, Sr., Util

Hunter Rydell, Bangor, Sr., P

Dylan Sattazahn, Blue Mountain, Sr., P

Gavin Sopko, Pocono Mountain East, Sr., P

Tyler Swineford, Selinsgrove, Sr., 3B/P

Brian Walsh, Scranton Prep, Sr., OF

Chris Walsh, North Pocono, Sr., IF

Eric Wert, Bethlehem Catholic, Sr., OF

Follow Nick on Twitter: @The2kZelaya

