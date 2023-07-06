NEPA Baseball Coaches Association All-Regional Teams

NEPA Baseball Coaches Association Small School All-Regional team (Class 1A, 2A, 3A):
Jake Albert, Saucon Valley, Sr., 1B/P
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville, Jr., OF
Wes Bellows, Canton, Sr., Util
James Cartier, Notre Dame Green Pond, Sr., 1B
Carter Cowburn, Hughesville, Sr., P/IF
Jimmy Decker, Riverside, Sr., 1B
Graedon Finarelli, Lake-Lehman, Sr., C
Max Forgione, Dunmore, So., IF
Joe Granko, Old Forge, Jr., IF
Stephen Hood, Panther Valley, Jr., P
Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing, Jr., IF/P
Luke Kopec, Holy Redeemer, Jr., Util
Kaleb Maksimik, Shenandoah Valley, Sr., OF
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing, Sr., P
Ethan Nagy, Loyalsock, Jr., P
Casey O’Brien, Riverside, Jr., IF
Elias Owens, Elk Lake, Sr., P
Michael Pascoe, Panther Valley, Sr., IF/P
Trae Sanders, Schuylkill Haven, Sr., P
Kory Schucker, Troy, Sr., P
Cole Serfass, Palmerton, Sr., C
Tyler Uram, Lakeland, Jr., IF/P
Rocky Viscito, Saucon Valley, Sr., OF/P
Kameron Wetzel, Tri-Valley, Sr., IF
Drew Yadodzinskie, Mount Carmel, So., P
NEPA Baseball Coaches Association Big School All-Regional team (Class 4A, 5A, 6A):
Brett Antolick, Hazleton Area, Sr., P
Bo Barthol, Parkland, Sr., P/OF
Jeremy Cawley, Pittston Area, Sr., IF
Gavin Chillot, North Pocono, Sr., IF/P
Joseph Curreri, Honesdale, Sr., P
Jake Dally, Nazareth, Sr., IF/P
Reece D’Amico, Bethlehem Liberty, Sr., C
Josh Domaracki, Selinsgrove, Jr., OF/P
Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg, Jr., P
Kory Faust, Blue Mountain, Sr., OF
Conner Griffin, Abington Heights, Sr., P/1B
Lucas Horton, Athens, Sr., Util
Adam Horvath, Pocono Mountain East, Jr., P
Luke Lea, Southern Lehigh, Sr., P
Griffin Paige, Midd-West, Sr., OF/P
Joe Peters, Dallas, Sr., C
Mason Raup, Danville, Sr., C
Grant Russo, Hazleton Area, Sr., Util
Hunter Rydell, Bangor, Sr., P
Dylan Sattazahn, Blue Mountain, Sr., P
Gavin Sopko, Pocono Mountain East, Sr., P
Tyler Swineford, Selinsgrove, Sr., 3B/P
Brian Walsh, Scranton Prep, Sr., OF
Chris Walsh, North Pocono, Sr., IF
Eric Wert, Bethlehem Catholic, Sr., OF
