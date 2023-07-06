Gateway Tunnel Project receives $6.88 billion in federal funding, largest in history

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thursday, the federal government authorized the largest transportation grant in history for New York and New Jersey.

“All the problems that we have seen in the past are over. It is happening,” Sen. Charles Schumer said, standing near the train yard to make the announcement.

The Gateway project would double the current number of tracks and build a new tunnel. It would also add reliability and redundancy, engineers and officials said.

It also has been a long time coming. For years the senator and elected leaders have been highlighting the project. They previously toured the tracks under the Hudson to show why another tunnel was needed.

“The old tunnels are deteriorating. That’s why we wanted to move so quickly. If they’re not usable, our economy would go into a tailspin,” Schumer said.

Schumer stated the Biden administration and the infrastructure bill have prioritized Gateway after delays from previous years. The $6.88 billion in grant money is locked in. Changing the funding would require 60 votes in the Senate.

The states of New York and New Jersey have each contributed more than $3 billion, and the total cost for the new tunnel and maintenance of the current one could cost up to $16 billion.

“The Gateway Program is an essential economic engine for New York and the nation, and the Hudson Tunnel Project moving into the Engineering Phase of the FTA’s Capital Investment Grants program is a great achievement,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

This project can finally move into the engineering phase.

The timeline has a groundbreaking for major construction in the summer of 2024.

“The entrance of the Hudson Tunnel Project into the Engineering Phase marks the most significant milestone to date for Gateway, which has advanced further than any predecessor project,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Completion of the project is to take up to six or seven years.

