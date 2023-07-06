Over 29,000 K-12 students apply for private school vouchers

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday that over 29,000 students from kindergarten to 12th grade applied for private school vouchers.

As part of the Student First Act , which was signed into law in January, families with household incomes at or below $90,000 for a family of four, or 300% of the federal poverty level, were eligible to apply for an education savings account. The ESA would provide $7,635 to each student to pay for private school tuition.

According to a press release, of the 29,000 applications 17,481 have been approved. Sixty percent of the applications were for students already attending a private school and 40% are for students planning to move from public into a private school.

“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”

Approved ESA accounts may be funded as early as July 15. If a student was approved for an ESA but does not attend an accredited private school by September 30 the account will be closed and the funds will be returned to the general fund.

The Iowa State Education Association released a statement following Gov. Reynolds’ announcement which criticized the extra cost burden the vouchers could have on taxpayers.

Imagine what an unlimited budget like the one for Governor Reynold’s private school voucher program would mean for Iowa’s public school students. State-of-the-art labs and equipment, up-to-date technology, and laptops give every student an equal chance for success. We could have nurses and counselors in every building, one-to-one assistance for any child who needs it, music, art, and shop supplies to develop new talent and skills, and the list goes on. Unfortunately for Iowans, the governor and the majority party in the statehouse have decided that unlimited budgets are reserved for just a select few Iowans. A voucher program that would initially have cost Iowa taxpayers almost a billion dollars over the next three years will cost Iowans even more. Iowans overwhelmingly support investments in our public schools. Ninety percent of Iowa families continue to choose their neighborhood public schools. That is where our precious resources should be directed. ISEA President Mike Beranek

