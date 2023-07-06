Open in App
WVNS

The struggles of small businesses in West Virginia

By Chris Robertson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiOWg_0nITqgu700

PINEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) — As time changes, so does the challenges of opening a small business.

Tim Berry Real Estate hosts young entrepreneurs

According to a study from Venture Smarter, West Virginia has the lowest percentage of small businesses in the United States. Unfortunately, there are several challenges that many aspiring business owners face when deciding to open a small business.

Small business entrepreneurs like the owner of Pineville Furniture, Jeff Halsey, stated that business changes as time goes on, and that businesses many years ago were small businesses too.

“It has changed a lot. It has always been hard, I’m sure, to be a business owner, but if you go back 30, or 40, or 50 years ago, almost everyone was a small business owner.”

Jeff Halsey, Owner of Pineville Furniture

Though there are several challenges like taking a risk, making time, or even funding a business, many small businesses are still being built and are thriving to this day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
WV Poor People’s Campaign: “Handcuffs Shouldn’t Kill”
Beckley, WV12 hours ago
Fayette County man sentenced for felony destruction of stolen truck
Mount Hope, WV16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy