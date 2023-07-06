The struggles of small businesses in West Virginia

PINEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) — As time changes, so does the challenges of opening a small business.

According to a study from Venture Smarter, West Virginia has the lowest percentage of small businesses in the United States. Unfortunately, there are several challenges that many aspiring business owners face when deciding to open a small business.

Small business entrepreneurs like the owner of Pineville Furniture, Jeff Halsey, stated that business changes as time goes on, and that businesses many years ago were small businesses too.

“It has changed a lot. It has always been hard, I’m sure, to be a business owner, but if you go back 30, or 40, or 50 years ago, almost everyone was a small business owner.” Jeff Halsey, Owner of Pineville Furniture

Though there are several challenges like taking a risk, making time, or even funding a business, many small businesses are still being built and are thriving to this day.

