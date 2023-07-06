Open in App
Mysuncoast.com

More details released on tragic dog bite incident

By Bailey Striepling,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sarasota, FL newsLocal Sarasota, FL
SPD, BPD participating in ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’
Sarasota, FL17 hours ago
Osprey mother of 2 remains in ICU after 4th of July fireworks hit her head
Osprey, FL3 days ago
Florida Boy Dies After Dog Attack, Ahead of New Law That Bars Local Bans on Pit Bulls
North Port, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman identified in deadly Alva shooting
Alva, FL21 hours ago
Bradenton Police warns of impostor scams
Bradenton, FL12 hours ago
Bradenton teen dies in Fort Hamer Road crash
Bradenton, FL23 hours ago
18-year-old killed after car crashes into Manatee River
Bradenton, FL22 hours ago
1 hospitalized after Corvette crashes into concrete mixer in Hillsborough County
Wimauma, FL1 day ago
Have you seen this woman? CCSO looking for theft suspect
Port Charlotte, FL1 day ago
Death investigation underway in Alva
Alva, FL1 day ago
Manatee County business caught following illegal gambling sting operation
Bradenton, FL21 hours ago
Fort Myers woman arrested for animal cruelty
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
People using Airbnb in Cape Coral accused of being fraudulent renters
Cape Coral, FL22 hours ago
‘Sickens me’: Dog suffers ‘agonizing death’ in scorching Florida heat
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
North Port police offering free ‘women’s safety and security class’
North Port, FL1 day ago
Police on look out for Fort Myers church burglar
Fort Myers, FL23 hours ago
North Port Police hosting women’s safety training
North Port, FL1 day ago
18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home
Bradenton, FL5 days ago
Car crashes into North Fort Myers salon
North Fort Myers, FL18 hours ago
No one hurt as car smashes into North Fort Myers beauty supply shop
North Fort Myers, FL19 hours ago
Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens
Seffner, FL2 days ago
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy