Wisconsin’s partial veto: How Evers funded schools for 400 years

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers signed the 2024-25 state budget into law Wednesday, but not without making a few changes.

Evers used his partial veto powers to strike out 51 provisions from the budget, but perhaps one of the most interesting changes the governor made landed Wisconsin schools a $325 funding increase per student for what he called “foreseeable future” -- the next four centuries, to be exact.

Evers partially vetoed the section of the budget that would have increased school funding by $325 per student for the next two years, changing the wording of the end date from "2024-25" to "2425" by striking out the "20" and the hyphen from the bill.

He did it by wielding the Wisconsin governor’s partial veto power, one of the most powerful in the country. Here’s how it works.

The history of Wisconsin’s veto

The partial veto power goes back to the early 20th century when Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1930 providing that “[a]ppropriation bills may be approved in whole or in part by the governor, and the part approved shall become law.”

Since then, Wisconsin governors haven’t shied away from using the extensive partial veto power to remove or make changes to items in budget bills.

In the 1980s, Gov. Tony Earl took the partial veto to a new level, using it to strike out individual letters to create new words. His successor, Gov. Tommy Thompson, also took advantage of that strategy, nicknamed the “Vanna White” veto for the Wheel of Fortune host, until voters outlawed it with a 1990 constitutional amendment.

In 2008, voters took that regulation a step further, amending the constitution again to keep the governor from combining parts of two or more sentences to create a new one. That amendment came just a few years after Gov. Jim Doyle used the partial veto to transfer $427 million from the transportation budget to public schools by changing a 272-word section of the 2003-05 budget into a 20-word sentence.

It’s also not the first time a governor has used a partial veto to extend a policy well into the future. In 2017, Gov. Scott Walker used the partial veto to extend a program for school spending on energy efficiency for 1,000 years.

Challenges

Despite its fairly common usage, the partial veto certainly hasn’t gone unchallenged. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has offered nine decisions interpreting the governor’s partial veto power, most recently when the court struck down three of Evers’ partial vetoes in 2020.

In that decision , the court’s 5-2 conservative majority ruled that three of Evers’ partial vetoes overstepped, but couldn’t agree on the specifics of why it was unconstitutional.

"The justices of the court were reluctant to make a kind of strong, strict statement that we must run in the same way that other states do and were confronted with trying to thread the various needles, you know, did you specify every possible thing?" University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber explained. "They ruled fairly strongly that it's not acceptable to engage in manipulation of words. In the opinion, as in the amendments, it never occurred to anyone to say, 'Oh, that also includes punctuation marks and numbers.'"

2024-25 (2425?) budget

Evers' 400-year funding change was born out of that very loophole. Although the Wisconsin State Constitution had been amended to prohibit governors from changing letters and words, it doesn't explicitly say anything about numbers and hyphens.

"This whole thing strikes me as a bit of a stunt, to be honest," Schweber said. "But it certainly is entertaining."

Schweber said the veto will likely face legal challenges and probably won't hold up in court.

"I assume this will come to the state Supreme Court," Schweber said. "I hope the Supreme Court strikes this down once and for all."

But until it gets its day in court, Wisconsin schools have a little extra cash for the next 400 years.

