Huge NY property features pirate ship plus 2 bars, lists for $649K

This spit of the briny deep is seeking a new scallywag at its helm.

Approximately 3½ hours beyond the boroughs, three parcels of land the size of almost 38 football fields have been listed for less than many Manhattan studio apartments.

Located in the Western Catskills, in the upstate New York village of Walton, the property — known as Sheffield Pond — boasts two themed bars, a 6-acre pond, a pirate ship and a price tag a single dollar under $650,000.

It measures nearly 50 acres in total.

“It’s basically a floating dock with three electric motors on it,” explained broker Steve Jewett, who shares the listing with Rob Peterson, both of the firm Jewett and Jewett.

“It uses a massive amount of foam.”

The seaworthy situation was constructed by current compound owner Kelly Bartosh, a retired contractor and horror enthusiast.

“I used to do a big Halloween thing all the time for the kids in the area,” the former construction company owner told The Post.

As part of the Jewett agents’ marketing campaign to sell the estate, they participated in the address’ tradition of entertaining, throwing a large open house party last month during which about half of the guests went out on the ship.

In addition to the water and its sea vessel, the West Street land also has a tiki bar, outdoor kitchen and two bathrooms, as well as the main house with its indoor “horror” bar and three adjacent bedrooms, a guest cabin and a separate camper area with two camper hookups, a full bath, workshop and laundry.

Ahoy — the pirate ship! Jess Ludwicki

The “horror” bar. Jess Ludwicki

There are three bedrooms off of the bar. Jess Ludwicki

The property’s outdoor kitchen. Jess Ludwicki

The tiki bar. Jess Ludwicki

Horseshoe pits. Jess Ludwicki

A dock on the pond. Jess Ludwicki

A storage shed. Jess Ludwicki

An aerial view of the land. Jess Ludwicki

There are numerous outbuildings on the property. Jess Ludwicki

Notably, although there are three full-size refrigerators on the property, there is currently no real indoor kitchen.

Other highlights include the fact that the tiki lounge’s 7-foot-wide bar is from a Roscoe, New York, hardware store and dates to the 1850s; that every night in the fall, groups of up to 300 geese will circle the abode and land in its water; and that the pond’s underground aquifer leaks out onto a random property in Staten Island.

“This property has an array of possibilities from a glamping/camping resort, RV campground, a bar/restaurant or a spot to build your dream house on the lake,” the listing concludes. “The possibilities are endless.”