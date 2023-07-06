NJ Motor Vehicle Commission's "Agency-on-Wheels" Mobile Unit Coming to Nutley on July 13

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s (NJMVC) “Agency-on-Wheels” Mobile Unitt will be coming to Nutley. This Mobile Unit will allow all residents in Nutley to take advantage of the services it offers without having to drive to the DMV.

There will also be a Vehicle Inspection Truck available for those wishing to take advantage of that service (Registration is not required for inspection services or license plate returns)

All persons wishing to attend this event must register at the following link: https://forms.gle/sHCrkHjjyhuuhpRc9

Please Note: The form will close automatically by the NJ MVC once it reaches capacity!!

REGISTRATION FOR VEHICLE INSPECTION & LICENSE PLATE RETURN IS NOT REQUIRED

NJ Division of Motor Vehicle

“Agency-on-Wheels”

44 Park Ave, Nutley

Thursday, July 13

10am – 2pm

We hope that you find this useful and convenient should you utilize this service provided by the NJMVC.

Mobile Unit Flyer - July 2023

Standard ID Checklist - English

Standard ID Checklist - Spanish

Real ID Checklist - English

Real ID Checklist - Spanish



