‘It’s freedom’: Migrant finds housing after 9 months in Denver shelter

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the first migrants who sought refuge in a Denver shelter now has a place of her own to call home in the metro area.

Milsen Castro met with FOX31 Thursday at her new home of a month in Federal Heights. A translator relayed the feeling she expressed, of having a place to call her own in Denver.

“It’s freedom,” Castro said. “Free to that liberty of being able to purchase your own things, of being able to pay your rent.”

Castro didn’t know if she would survive to experience freedom after the more than a monthlong journey to get here as a migrant escaping her community in Venezuela.

“It was very difficult to get here,” Castro said. “It was so difficult. I faced death and I recall the words from my father telling me that I was a warrior daughter and recalling that and remembering that I was fleeing Venezuela for the reason not to be killed, not to become someone bad, and I was not going to let death take my life.”

Castro finally ended up in the United States after walking and swimming through multiple countries to flee a dangerous situation. When she arrived in Denver, she immediately met with a caseworker at Catholic Charities of Denver.

“She’s one of the first,” Catholic Charities community coordinator Maria Elisa Olivas said. “She was with one of the first groups that we started accepting at Catholic Charities once the emergency arise within our state.”

Castro sought shelter at the Samaritan House for nine months. During that time, she was able to work multiple jobs and save up enough to get a car. Now she serves as a waitress with dreams of becoming a hairstylist, what she used to do in Venezuela.

“Denver, I love it,” Castro said. “Everyone is so nice, not only people who speak my language or people from my nationality.”

Castro said there are endless reasons why she’s fallen in love with Denver.

“I loves it all but what I love the most is the weather because it reminds me of my journey before I came to the country and when I left my country,” Castro said. “There has been definitely days where there has been a lot of darkness and coldness, but there’s also has been now sunny days where I get to be happy and have freedom.”

Castro worked with Catholic Charities to find housing. Now she and her caseworker are working with immigration to make Colorado her permanent home.

