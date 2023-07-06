Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

[In the player above, watch the Guardians Hot Dogs’ visit to the FOX 8 studios.]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Thursday after getting banged around in his last two outings.

Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL by the Guardians, who have spent much of the season juggling their starting rotation because of injuries. Quantrill missed 26 games earlier with shoulder issues.

Manager Terry Francona said Quantrill hasn’t been able to work as hard as normal in between starts.

“He’s getting to his velocity, but he’s not commanding it,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals. “His work in between is lacking because he doesn’t feel like he can do it.

“The good part, this time we’re not going to shut him down. We’re going to let him play catch and when he’s ready we will start his side days again.”

On Wednesday, the right-hander allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, who homered three times in their 8-1 win. Last week, Quantrill gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Morris was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s roster spot. This is the second stint for Morris in Cleveland after he missed the start of the season with a strained shoulder muscle.

Along with Quantrill being out, the Guardians also are missing starter Triston McKenzie, who has an elbow sprain and has been shut down for another three weeks.

Cleveland has had to use three rookies — Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen — to start this season. Allen was recently sent back to the minors.

Quantrill’s injury further complicates plans for the Guardians, who are contemplating whether to trade former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber before the deadline.

