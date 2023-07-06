Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Child sexual exploitation investigation leads to arrests in Boulder County

By Colleen Flynn,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlNwz_0nITowiD00

DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were arrested following an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Electronic forensic evidence showed hundreds of files belonging to Lucas Cole Young, 51, were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child, the sheriff’s office said in a release Thursday. Young had previously been convicted for the same offense.

16 indicted on 116 felonies in one of biggest drug busts in West Metro

Two handguns were also discovered during the execution of the search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Morgan Road in Longmont, BCSO said. Those guns, the sheriff’s office said, belonged to Allen Lane Kruzik, 70, who is a convicted felon.

The investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about someone possessing child sexual abuse material. The search warrant was issued and executed on May 30, the sheriff’s office said.

Young is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession and one count of habitual sexual offender against children. He’s being held without bond.

Kruzik is facing two counts of possession of weapons by a previous offender. He’s being held on $1,500 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

The ICAC Task Force is made up of local and federal law enforcement agencies and state prosecutors. Other agencies involved in the investigation include members of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont SWAT team, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

