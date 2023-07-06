Open in App
knopnews2.com

Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

By Beatriz Reyna,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Platte, NE newsLocal North Platte, NE
Oak Street closure between Philip and Reid avenues to close July 17
North Platte, NE17 hours ago
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
North Platte, NE11 hours ago
Brackets released for Class A Area 7 tournaments
North Platte, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff’s Office Vows to Serve and Protect Dawson County
Gothenburg, NE2 days ago
Community divided over proposed homeless shelter near Lexington high school
Lexington, NE2 days ago
'A Fair to Remember' in Dawson County
Lexington, NE2 days ago
Lexington Planning Commission recommends not to approve homeless shelter permit
Lexington, NE2 days ago
Kearney woman sentenced to probation, jail time for starting fire in home with infant inside
Kearney, NE8 days ago
Central Nebraska power districts postpone merger votes
Minden, NE17 hours ago
North Platte National Weather Service highlights storm safety
North Platte, NE1 day ago
Back to School health fair and vaccination clinic to be held Friday at North Platte High School
North Platte, NE2 days ago
North Platte Legion Seniors garner third seed in A7 District Tournament
North Platte, NE2 days ago
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
North Platte, NE1 day ago
Japanese Consul General Heroshi Tajima visits North Platte to celebrate Japanese American history in the region
North Platte, NE1 day ago
Prehistoric Dinosaur Show Roars At North Platte Public Library
North Platte, NE12 hours ago
Nebraska FBI holds press conference in North Platte addressing human trafficking, agriculture, cyber security and more
North Platte, NE2 days ago
Newsmakers: Community Health Fair
North Platte, NE2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy