Pelicans, Herb Jones Make Multi-Year Deal Official

The New Orleans Pelicans officially confirmed forward Herbert Jones has signed a multi-year contract with the team. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed per team policy.

New Orleans drafted Jones out of Alabama as the 35th overall pick for New Orleans in the 2021 NBA draft. He had 144 game appearances for the Pelicans , starting in 135 contests. Jones averaged 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while playing 29.8 minutes. He also has impressive shooting 47.3% from the floor, 33.6% from three-point range, and 80.2% from the foul stripe.

Mar 11, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

During the 2022-23 season, Jones played for New Orleans and started in all 66 games. He is 6-7 and weighs 212 pounds. On average, he scored 9.8 points per game, grabbed 4.1 rebounds, made 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He also had a field goal percentage of .469, a 3-point percentage of .335, and a free throw percentage of .764.

Jones was a highly ranked defender among the NBA players during the 2022-23 season by tying for seventh with 1.6 steals and for sixth with 3.4 deflections per game. He also was eighth with 19 total charges drawn by a player.

