Open in App
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman arrested for domestic violence-related stabbing Thursday in El Paso County

By Tyler Dumas,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBagk_0nITlQhI00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the 3 a.m. hour Thursday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCS) responded to a reported stabbing in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County.

According to the EPCSO, when deputies arrived on the scene in the 600 block of Catalina Dr., they found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. The deputies rendered first aid and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he remains at this time.

The EPCSO said the on-scene investigation determined that the victim's girlfriend, identified as 25-year-old Alexa Henry-Strasbourg, was the only suspect. She was arrested and later booked into the El Paso County Jail for the charges of Criminal Attempt - First Degree Murder with a Domestic Violence enhancer, a Class 2 Felony, as well as additional domestic violence-related charges for 2nd Degree Assault, Harassment, and a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held without a bond.

The post Woman arrested for domestic violence-related stabbing Thursday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local El Paso County, CO newsLocal El Paso County, CO
CSPD K9 apprehends attempted murder suspect
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Arrest made for the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra
Fountain, CO2 days ago
Man wanted for violent felony charges arrested after shooting at El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
Manitou Springs, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
July 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Pueblo, CO18 hours ago
2 overnight shootings in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO22 hours ago
Suspect facing 14 charges after alleged chase in southwest Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Woodland park woman acquitted of all charges tied to calling police on school board member’s wife
Woodland Park, CO13 hours ago
Colorado Appeals court upholds sentence for mom who killed her newborn
Highlands Ranch, CO19 hours ago
Recognize me? Help identify shoplifting suspects
Pueblo West, CO1 day ago
Suspect arrested and facing several charges following a series of burglaries
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl
Englewood, CO16 hours ago
1800s era Colorado Springs building might have been repeatedly targeted by accused thieves, court papers say
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office hosting Pueblo West Neighborhood Watch meeting tonight
Pueblo West, CO1 day ago
Pueblo Police seek help locating armed murder suspect
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
State suspends licenses for Colorado Springs area child care centers, citing forgery and falsification
Colorado Springs, CO14 hours ago
Motorcyclist not wearing helmet seriously injured
Colorado Springs, CO12 hours ago
Pueblo County Fair starts Friday
Pueblo, CO17 hours ago
Crash in Colorado Springs closes busy roadway Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs, CO16 hours ago
Suspicious death at south Pueblo park under investigation
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Pueblo police say man charged in July 4 homicide admitted to killing nephew
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Pueblo County Coroner identifies victims of July 3rd and July 4th homicides
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Academy closed between Platte and Murray following investigation of fatal hit-and-run
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy