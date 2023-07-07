LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United prepare £50m bid for Hojlund

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals !

TOP STORY: Man United prep £50m bid for Hojlund

Manchester United are readying a bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund , reports the Telegraph . The 20-year-old from Denmark is now a priority for the Red Devils this transfer window and is preferred to Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani .

The club is also operating under a strict budget due to financial fair play considerations and will look to sign the striker for a transfer fee of around £50m.

Hojlund had a breakout season in Serie A , scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances for La Dea . He has also scored six goals in six games for his national side after making his senior debut in September.

It has been reported that United might face delays in completing the transfer due to increasing uncertainty surrounding a potential takeover of the club.

The Premier League side has already secured the £60m signing of Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea , and United are now looking to finalise deals for Erik ten Hag's remaining two key positional targets, specifically a goalkeeper and a striker. United are exploring the possibility of offloading players such as Harry Maguire , Jadon Sancho , Fred , Scott McTominay , Anthony Martial , Alex Telles , Anthony Elanga and Eric Bailly in order to raise the financial resources necessary to pursue their desired transfer targets this summer.

21.28 BST: Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez remains hopeful of completing a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg .

No talks have been held between BVB and the representatives of the 25-year-old' Mexico international in the past few days, with the deal potentially hinging on whether the Bundesliga club part ways with either Emre Can or Salih Ozcan. Alvarez, who has previously been linked with Bayern Munich, is said to be waiting for Edin Terzic's side to complete a move for him.

20.52 BST: Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has no plans to submit a transfer request this summer, reports the Sheffield Star . The 23-year-old was a key player for the Blades last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League, where he contributed to 24 goals in 46 matches, and that has seen interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

20.19 BST: Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella wants to stay at Stamford Bridge despite the club being open to moving him on, reports the Evening Standard .

The 24-year-old once-capped Spain international left Brighton for west London last summer in a £62m deal, but struggled for form and consistency in his first season with the club. He's the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he intends to remain in the Premier League and fight for his place at Chelsea.

19.46 BST: Napoli are considering a move for Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand , reports Rudy Galetti . Talks have begun with the LaLiga club over a transfer for the 26-year-old twice-capped Spain international, with the Serie A side seeing him as a potential alternative to Wolves star Max Kilman, having made little progress in attempts to reach an agreement over a fee with the Premier League club.

19.13 BST: Multiple clubs are interested in Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho , reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg . Five clubs in the Premier League have already made enquiries about the 26-year-old Nigeria international, while there are also "big offers" for his signature on the table from sides in Saudi Arabia.

18.40 BST: Barcelona are willing to move on from midfielder Franck Kessie on if they receive a €30m transfer fee, writes Sport . Talks have been held with Al Nassr over a potential deal for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, but yet to receive an offer, the Blaugrana are also considering keeping him amid uncertainty over whether his €25m-a-year wage demands will be met by a club in the Saudi Pro League.

18.23 BST: AC Milan and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of winger Christian Pulisic , Fabrizio Romano reports. The 24-year-old U.S. international has already agreed personal terms and is now working with the Rossoneri to arrange travel plans and a medical.

Chelsea will receive a transfer fee of more than €20m including add-ons for a player who had less than 12 months remaining on his contract. Pulisic played just 1,012 minutes for the west London club last season, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

18.07 BST: Premier League clubs have shown interest in Roma forward Paulo Dybala of late, but he looks set to remain in Italy's capital, according to Calciomercato .

The 29-year-old Argentina international has a €12m release clause available to clubs from outside of Serie A, but talks are set to take place with the Giallorossi over a new contract that will remove that clause, while also handing him an improved salary worth €6m a season. Dybala contributed to 25 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last season, and it is said that manager Jose Mourinho and the club's fans have helped persuade him to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

17.34 BST: Al Ahli are looking to move forward with an approach for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat , reports Foot Mercato . Despite the 26-year-old Morocco international already having reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over personal terms, the LaLiga side are yet to agree a fee with the Viola , but his preference is said to be to remain in Europe.

17.01 BST: Neither Liverpool nor Arsenal are willing to meet Southampton's demands of a £50m transfer fee for midfielder Romeo Lavia , according to the Mirror , while Chelsea maintain interest in his signature. The 19-year-old Belgium international arrived at St. Mary's Stadium last season from Manchester City, who can sign him for £40m next summer via a clause that was included in the deal.

16.28 BST: U.S. right-back Reggie Cannon has terminated his contract with Boavista as the Portuguese club struggle to pay the wages of their staff, and is now a free agent. So where will the FC Dallas academy graduate go next? He sat down with ESPN's Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar to talk about his future.

15.55 BST: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been offered a new contract by the club and will hold talks with new manager Ange Postecoglu next week, The Times reports.

Kane is due to meet his new boss for the first time next week when, like all the club's other players who were recently on international duty, he reports for preseason training a week later than those teammates who weren't away with their national teams.

Bayern Munich are expected to make a second bid for the England captain after having a first offer on £60m rejected for Kane, who has one year left on his current deal.

The Times reports that the new contract offer on the table from Spurs is a significant increase on his £200,000-a-week wage, with terms that could see him earn up to £300,000 a week depending on bonuses. Kane, who turns 30 later this month, is yet to formally respond to Tottenham regarding the offer.

15.12 BST: Paris Saint-Germain signed Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for €60m , with the defensive midfielder signing a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Friday.

A prodigy who made his first-team debut for hometown club CA Fenix at the age of 15, Ugarte moved to Portugal to play for Famalicao before being snapped up by Sporting.

The 22-year-old was called up for the World Cup in Qatar last year and has eight caps for Uruguay.

14.37 BST: AC Milan are expected to make an improved offer for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic as confidence grows that a deal will be reached for the United States star, sources have told ESPN.

Milan submitted a new bid worth over €20m for Pulisic on Wednesday. Lyon have also submitted an offer to Chelsea , although it is less than the reported €25m fee, a significant portion of which is made up in add-ons.

Pulisic is expected to reject the chance to join the French side, believing it to be the wrong move for his career.

ESPN reported last week that Pulisic had agreed personal terms in principle with Milan , who can offer the 24-year-old the chance to play Champions League football next season.

13.58 BST: Manchester City's dominance of English and European football has heralded a shift in the transfer policy of their major rivals. After watching Pep Guardiola's team build their treble success on the foundation of a formidable midfield, everybody else is now trying to sign midfielders.

In the Premier League, seven of the 10 biggest transfers so far this summer have involved midfielders. It will be eight once Arsenal break the £100m barrier for the first time by completing their move for West Ham captain Declan Rice in the coming days.

- Ogden: Man City's rivals play catch-up with summer midfield rebuilds

13.15 BST: PSV Eindhoven have announced the signing of United States striker Ricardo Pepi from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

Pepi, 20, previously starred in the Netherlands while on loan at FC Groningen last season, where he scored 13 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

ESPN reported last month that Pepi had signed a five-year deal with PSV after the Dutch side agreed a transfer fee of €9m with Augsburg.

Pepi has 15 caps for the USMNT, during which he has scored seven goals and helped the side win last month's CONCACAF Nations League.

12.57 BST: Kylian Mbappe is still not planning to extend his contract beyond June 2024 at Paris Saint-Germain despite the latest threat from president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and he is beginning to think he may have to leave this summer with Real Madrid as his preferred option, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez.

Al-Khelaifi's comments have not impressed or intimidated the PSG forward. Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe is relaxed about the situation.

Meanwhile, Madrid are still hopeful of concluding a deal that they estimate will be worth over €200m but they want Mbappe or PSG to make the first move before negotiations can officially begin.

Madrid want to avoid last summer's drama when the France captain decided to sign a new contract with PSG at the last minute in a incredible twist despite Madrid being confident that his arrival appeared to be over the line. The strategy of the team presided over by Madrid president Florentino Perez is to keep a low profile and wait for Mbappe or PSG to make the first step towards a transfer before making a definitive bid for his signature.

Madrid is the only club Mbappe wants to join this summer, sources told ESPN, and they also are the only one capable of affording him.

12.39 BST: Atletico Madrid are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg , the Daily Mail reports.

Hojbjerg, 27, joined Spurs from Southampton in a £15m move three years ago, since when he has been a first-team fixture for club making 145 appearances.

However, the Denmark international is keen to play Champions League football next season and is open to a move to Spain.

Hojbjerg's former club Bayern Munich have also been linked with interest but, while Tottenham remain unwilling to let him leave, Atletico appear best placed to sign him if a deal becomes a possibility.

12.03 BST: Arsenal will put Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber through their medicals with a view to completing their signings at the start of next week, Sky Sports reports.

Sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson last week that Arsenal have agreed a deal with West Ham for Declan Rice after Manchester City pulled out of the race to sign the England midfielder. Arsenal submitted a third offer for Rice worth £100m plus £5m in add-ons that was accepted by West Ham.

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson on Monday that Arsenal are also closing in on an agreement with Ajax for defender Timber . The two clubs are in talks about a deal for the Netherlands international, who can play at centre-back and right-back, although there are still details to be worked out before a deal is reached. Sources have told ESPN the fee for the 22-year-old is likely to be around €46.5m.

Arsenal's players who were involved in the recent round of internationals, including their new signings, are set to join up with the rest of the squad at their preseason training camp in Germany next week.

11.19 BST: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer is Inter Milan's top choice to replace Andre Onana , according to Sky Italia .

Sommer, 36, joined Bayern Munich in January and his contract runs until June 2025.

Onana is expected to leave the Nerazzurri with Inter in advanced talks with Manchester United for his €55m transfer to Old Trafford (09.21 BST.)

Inter also plan to add another goalkeeper. With captain Samir Handanovic set to leave this summer, Ukraine international Anatoliy Trubin , 21, is in line to join the 2023 Champions League finalists in a €10m transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

10.42 BST: Barcelona will meet with Oriol Romeu 's agent as they step up their interest in the Girona midfielder , sources have told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Romeu, 31, came through Barca's academy before moving to Chelsea in 2011 and has been singled out as a low-cost option to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich were coach Xavi Hernandez's first-choice targets but the Catalan club's financial situation has forced them to look elsewhere.

There have already been calls between Barca and Romeu's camp to sound out a deal and sources have told ESPN the club now want a meeting with his agent to take the negotiations to the next step.

The former Chelsea and Southampton midfielder has a release clause of around €8m but Barca don't plan to pay that amount.

Romeu, who spent seven years in Barca's academy before joining Chelsea, would welcome a return to the club but is keen for any departure to be on good terms with Girona.

Since Busquets, who will join Inter Miami, announced he would not extend his contract, Barca have been combing the market for a deep-lying midfielder to replace him.

09.58 BST: Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is evaluating an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia, Sky Italia reports.

Buffon, 45, is under contract with Parma Calcio for another season but has asked his boyhood club to give him time off to evaluate his options.

The Italy and Juve great made 18 appearances for the Serie B outfit last season. Buffon has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia but has not ruled out retiring from football this summer.

09.21 BST: Manchester United on Thursday increased their offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to €50m total (€45m plus another €5m in add-ons), and there is now growing confidence at Old Trafford that a deal can be agreed, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Inter told United that their offer Wednesday of €40m ($43.4m) was not enough to sanction Onana's departure. That offer is now set to be increased by €10m, which will get United close to Inter's valuation of €60m. There is now belief on all sides of the deal that a compromise can be reached, allowing Onana to follow Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a new goalkeeper amid continued uncertainty surrounding David de Gea 's future. Sources have told ESPN that United are still planning to hold face-to-face talks with the Spain goalkeeper to discuss his contract situation, although club bosses accept he may not want to be No. 2 if Onana signs.

08.38 BST: Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic is close to leaving the club for a move to Hajduk Split, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

The winger joined Spurs as a free agent last summer from Inter Milan. The 34-year-old went on the make 44 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering eight Premier League assists.

However, his form suffered after helping Croatia reach the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and Tottenham's poor performances in the second half of the season led to Antonio Conte's sacking.

Perisic is in talks with Spurs over terminating his contract to facilitate a free transfer to Hajduk Split, where he began his career but left before making his first-team debut.

08.00 BST: Bernardo Silva is being offered three times his Manchester City salary to move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal , sources have told ESPN.

Silva earns around £150,000-a-week ($191,205) at the Etihad Stadium but he is being tempted to move to Saudi Arabia with a deal worth closer to £500,000 a week. Silva is open to finding a new challenge this summer after six years at City. Sources have told ESPN that his preference is to stay in Europe but he has not yet ruled out joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal.

Silva has two years left on his contract and City will demand a significant fee before allowing him to leave, but that's unlikely to be a problem for the Saudi Pro League side.

Sources have told ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also keen but have not firmed up their interest with an official bid. Sources added that City are open to offering Silva a new contract but would not match the salary being proposed by Al Hilal.

PAPER GOSSIP (Abbie Ingham)

- Chelsea are refusing to meet Brighton & Hove Albion 's demands of a £100m transfer fee in order to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo , the Guardian reports. The 21-year-old Ecuador international is a top priority for the Blues as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to reinforce the midfield, and they are hoping to get their man for a fee of around £80m. However, the Seagulls see Declan Rice 's anticipated £105m move from West Ham United to Arsenal as a benchmark.

- Free agent Willian could be set for another season at Fulham after receiving an improved contract offer, according to the Athletic . The Cottagers' first offer to the 34-year-old winger mirrored the terms of his contract from last season, which included wages exceeding £50,000 per week, and was subsequently rejected. They have now presented a £100,000-a-week contract to the former Brazil international, as Marco Silva is prioritising efforts to retain him this transfer window.

- Southampton are confident of securing a £50m transfer fee for midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool , Sky Sports reports. The 19-year-old Belgium international looks set to depart St. Mary's just 12 months after joining from Manchester City , and if he does, City will receive 20% of any fee.

- Internazionale are lining up Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano . The 21-year-old Ukraine international has one year remaining on his contract and is one of the Nerazzurri 's top choices should Onana leave the San Siro for Manchester United this summer.

- Athletico Paranaense have given Barcelona an ultimatum in their quest to sign striker Vitor Roque , Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian club has told Barca that they have 24 hours to send signed contracts and finalise the deal for the 18-year-old once-capped Brazil international. If the cash-strapped Catalan club fails to do so, it could open the door to interested sides like Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur to sign one of the most gifted teenagers in world football.