Report reveals why Celtics have been stockpiling draft picks

The Boston Celtics have been stockpiling draft picks lately, and a new report helps to explain why.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach published a column on Thursday that analyzes the Celtics’ offseason. In the article, he discusses Jaylen Brown’s contract extension, as well as why Boston felt comfortable trading away Grant Williams .

The column also explores why the Celtics are adding draft picks this offseason.

Boston has added the Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick, six future second-round picks, and the right to swap 2025 second-round picks with the Mavericks.

The Celtics got two first-round picks in their three-way trade that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis. One of the picks is Golden State’s top-4 protected pick in 2024 that Memphis had acquired from an Andre Iguodala trade. The other was for the 2023 draft, which Brad Stevens used to trade back multiple times to get four future second-round picks, as well as salary flexibility for the taxpayer’s midlevel exception.

The Celtics acquired two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) plus a 2025 pick swap with Dallas in the Williams trade.

Why did they do all that? Himmelsbach says Boston is gearing up to make an unexpected “seismic strike.” Boston already surprised folks by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade. They have since lost Smart and Williams. But the Celtics are now in position to add another player of significance at some point down the road.

