Suspect sought in assault of 83-year-old man in San Francisco's UN Plaza

By CBS San Francisco,

8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities have released surveillance footage of a man suspected in the brutal assault of an 83-year-old man near San Francisco City Hall last month.

On June 20 around 3:45 p.m. San Francisco police were called to United Nations Plaza on reports of an unprovoked, aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim being treated by medics.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bone fractures.

No arrests have been made.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 35-45, with light-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue collared shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes. The suspect was also carrying a large black plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

