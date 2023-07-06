Open in App
Anze Kopitar on pace to shatter several Kings records after inking two-year extension

By Mike Santa Barbara,

8 days ago

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar.

Anze Kopitar established his place among the Los Angeles Kings' all-time greats long ago. However, after agreeing to a two-year extension with the Kings on Thursday, Kopitar is set to shatter several franchise records before he walks away from the game.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Kopitar is on the cusp of setting the Kings' franchise marks in several significant categories, some of which he'll likely reach before the end of the next campaign.

With 1,292 games played in a Kings sweater, Kopitar is only four away from equaling former teammate Dustin Brown (1,296 games) for the top spot. Meanwhile, Kopitar is 10 assists away from overtaking Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne (757) for the Kings lead.

Kopitar has 1,141 career points with L.A. and is within striking distance of that mark as well, trailing only Dionne (1,307) and Luc Robitaille (1,154).

While known more for his well-rounded play and defensive prowess, Kopitar's goal-scoring contributions go largely unnoticed. However, entering his 18th season with the Kings, he's also creeping up the goals leaderboard. With 393 goals, Kopitar ranks fourth in goals behind Dave Taylor (431), Dionne (550) and Robitaille (557).

Even at 35, Kopitar still has a lot left in the tank. In 2022-23, Kopitar led the Kings in points with 74 (28 goals, 46 assists), his highest output since 2017-18 (92 points).

Arguably one of the best defensive centers to ever play the game, Kopitar is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with a boatload of individual awards, including five All-Star nods. This summer, Kopitar earned his second Lady Byng Trophy, joining former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk as the only player in NHL history to win two Lady Byngs and two Selke Trophies.

After reaching a two-year, $14 million extension with the Kings, Kopitar is locked up through the 2025-26 season, when he'll be 38, all but assuring he'll retire in Los Angeles.

