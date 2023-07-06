Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Page Six
‘RHONJ’ Season 14 cast revealed following Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice questions
By Bernie Zilio, Evan Real,
8 days ago
Let’s go, girls.
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will both be returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Page Six can confirm.
Sources tell us that Bravo has extended verbal offers to each of the estranged sisters-in-law to participate in Season 14 of the hit reality series.
We hear their castmates will include returning stars Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, along with “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, whose roles have not yet been confirmed.
Additionally, we’re told cameras are set to pick up at the end of August.
“This is an amazing cast that delivered one of the most successful seasons in franchise history,” an insider tells us.
“Why try and fix something if it isn’t broken?”
A second source adds, “While it once seemed like the show wouldn’t be able to move forward with both Teresa and Melissa, it was ultimately decided that both women are integral.”
Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
Just last month, Gorga, 44, shut down a report claiming she was interested in leaving the ensemble cast to star in her own spinoff show.
“I actually don’t want a spinoff,” the Envy boutique owner commented on a post about the rumors.
“I like where I am 💁🏻♀️.”
Though Giudice, 51, did not publicly address the report, which claimed that she also wanted her own spinoff, a source close to the cookbook author told us at the time, “That conversation has never taken place.”
As we previously reported, filming for “RHONJ” Season 14 was set to begin in early June, but the show was put “on pause” amid Gorga and Giudice’s ongoing feud.
Comments / 0