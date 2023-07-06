Eagles EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Exec Praises Sirianni's 'Mind Games'

PHILADELPHIA - It was a typical query for any NFL head coach at the end of offseason work.

“Any spring standouts?”

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni took the opportunity to prop up one of his few players who had a bit of a down season in 2022-23, projected WR3 Quez Watkins .

“I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this off-season is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said. “I love his attitude.”

The eye rolls followed from those who didn’t necessarily understand the end game of what Sirianni was trying to accomplish or the repercussions for the recklessness desired.

“You gotta play the mind games because a lot of this game is between the ears and confidence is a huge factor,” former San Francisco and Washington executive Vinny Cerrato told SI.com’s Eagles Today. “A guy can play so much faster and everything else if he’s got a clean mind and the biggest thing is if you’re confident in yourself you just see a different guy.”

On a loaded roster, one of the Eagles’ few stress points on paper is the depth behind stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at receiver with Watkins being the first man up after a season in which he was graded as No. 109 of the 113 wideouts who played enough to be ranked by Pro Football Focus.

The obvious route Sirianni is going down with Watkins is an attempt to bolster the now fourth-year player’s confidence.

“I've said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here, and it's not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said, “but I kind of sense from him -- he's never said this, but oh, some people think I stink?

“... That's how he's attacked every day. That's how he's attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”

Sirianni isn’t exactly trying to will Watkins into becoming a plus player for him but the coach is attempting to emphasize the chip that is already on Watkins’ shoulder.

“What good coaches do is they know what makes each player tick,” Cerrato said. “... “You gotta know how to handle each player.”

Cerrato went back to his time in Washington to contrast Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs' handling of former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis vs. Jim Zorn's.

"Clinton was the type of guy and Jim Zorn learned this – you can’t embarrass him in front of other people," Cerrato said. "When Joe had a problem with Clinton, he’d just call him into his office and talk to him in the office. When Jim attacked him on the field, Clinton shut it down and wanted to be traded, and just caused a lot of problems.

“So you gotta know how to handle each player."

Sirianni’s attempt at buoying Watkins's mindset proves the young coach is savvy enough to handle the mind games.

“... You know what I would always tell our coaches? … On that Monday press conference, you’re talking to the players' families, the players are listening, the girlfriends are listening. That’s who you are talking to,” Cerrato said. “… Some coaches don’t get that and then you have problems coming back Tuesday or Wednesday and all of a sudden it’s coach ripped me. He doesn’t believe in me and one problem after another.”

Sometimes solving a problem isn’t always possible in the NFL but creating an issue is something that can always be avoided by any coach.

By erasing the latter, Sirianni is at least giving himself the opportunity to get Watkins back on the right track.

“We know he has a lot of talent, and I'm excited about that,” Sirianni said of Watkins.

