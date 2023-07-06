Open in App
KPAX

Glacier National Park reporting low river levels

By MTN News,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWuAv_0nITjCem00

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is warning boaters of low river levels, citing below-average winter snowpack and a rapid spring snowmelt season.

Park officials report the Middle Fork of the Flathead River measured at West Glacier peaked about a month earlier than usual and at higher flows.

The river was approaching the lowest measured value of 1520 cfs which was set in 1944, according to a social media post.

The undammed Middle and North Forks, along with the dammed South Fork, all impact Flathead Lake downstream, which has been seeing record low levels recently.

Energy Keepers, the company that manages SKQ Dam, says the lowest level this summer is anticipated to be 18” below full pool.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Possible DUI driver ejected and killed in three car collision in Orange
Orange, CA5 days ago
Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road
Waco, TX18 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY6 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Douglas fast food feud: Suspect arrested after allegedly pulling two knives on female in McDonald's parking lot
Douglas, GA17 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH28 days ago
Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Clarkston Man During Elk River (ID) ATV Fun Run
Clarkston, WA25 days ago
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy