Kids' boutique hosting drag story hour cites "love outpouring" since TikTok video of confrontation went viral

CHASKA, Minn. -- A Chaska children's boutique owner, under fire for scheduling a drag queen story hour, says the show will go on as scheduled this Saturday after video of a confrontation over the event went viral.

A TikTok video of a woman confronting the owner of the children's boutique Little Roo's has been viewed more than 9 million times. In the video, the woman claims she's "looking out for the kids because you aren't," and threatens to go to the Chaska City Council and report the incident, claiming that it's against city ordinances.

"You can't have sexually-based entertainment for kids, everyone knows that," she says during the TikTok video. "I am a lawyer."

WCCO checked, and there is no ordinance against drag queens reading to children in Chaska.

The woman behind the camera is Little Roo's owner Marissa Held-Nordling.

"I kind of posted it online because I think it is important, with everything that is going on, to see the hate that is out there," she said.

She added that support for her boutique -- which features custom-made kids clothes, accessories, as well toys and books -- has far outweighed the hate.

"There has been a ton of support and love outpouring from neighbors and our communities around Chaska," she said.

The drag queen scheduled to perform is Miz Diagnosis, who performs stand-up comedy around the Twin Cities and is also known as Dobbs DeCorsey.

"I am really excited if we are having this kind of reaction we must be doing something right," Miz Diagnosis said.

Little Roo's owner says she realizes not everyone will be able to get into the store for the storytime hour, so there will be events just outside the store for families.

WCCO tried to contact the woman who we believe is the one in the video, but did not hear back.