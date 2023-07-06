Open in App
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas lawmaker says child care is solution to job market

By Sean McDowell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G94v9_0nITibdS00

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Improving the local economy may start from the ground up.

One elected official is among those who believe investing in kids and their families will deliver business-related dividends. Complaints that employees are hard to recruit and retain are common across the United States.

Thousands of children’s bicycles recalled because handlebars can detach

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) helped promote the American Rescue Plan on Capitol Hill. She’s among those in Johnson County who believe a strong set of options for childcare bolsters an economy because it encourages parents to come back to the workforce.

$117 million came from that federal relief plan, which has roots in the pandemic era with $253,000 of that allotment designated to help entrepreneurs in the childcare industry get their businesses started.

At Happy Campers Montessori School in Shawnee, Amy Powers and her family purchased the school in March 2021, just as businesses were attempting their comebacks from the COVID-19 era.

They used their allotment of grant money to spruce up their school and double their staff size. Now, there’s a waiting list for new families and their kids at that school since they’ve grown to full capacity.

“We truly believe we need to pay our teachers a little better,” Powers said on Thursday. “This helps us keep good quality teachers when we can pay them a little more because of the crazy prices out there right now.”

“That’s an amazing return on investment, making sure people have a place they can take their kids while they go to work,” Davids said.

New Shawnee restaurant is first of its kind in Kansas

The Women’s Business Center in Johnson County has been training new investors who want to enter the childcare industry. That group cites statistics indicating Johnson County still doesn’t have enough childcare options to satisfy the growing need.

“If people have childcare they’re confident in, they’re at work more. They’re more productive at work, so it’s good for employers and good for the economy,” Judy Bumpus, an instructor at the Women’s Business Center, said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas customers sound off on Evergy’s proposed rate increase
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Evergy rate hike: Hearings kick off on new plan
Topeka, KS1 day ago
New KCK substance abuse residential treatment center hopes to fill void
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lenexa lab plans $25M expansion to create 60 jobs
Lenexa, KS1 day ago
Kansas City to start printing Fountain ID Cards
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Former Kansas City spa owner sentenced for illegal Botox treatments
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City’s Bank of Blue Valley warns of imposter scam
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
7 Kansas City hospitals, dozens of clinics included in HCA Healthcare breach
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Power out for over 118K after severe storms move through KC area Friday
Kansas City, KS15 hours ago
After sitting vacant for 15 years, former Kansas City school getting new life
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jackson County cities, schools waiting on assessment appeals to set levies
Lee's Summit, MO2 days ago
Missouri commission discusses next steps for I-70 expansion project
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Change to Kansas City’s 911 system likely on hold
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Work begins to ID hottest Kansas City-area neighborhoods
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
With cashless system, say goodbye to toll booths on Kansas Turnpike soon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City mayor criticizes MARC, calls for own 911 call center
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Westlake Ace Hardware customers raise $24,000 for fan drive
Independence, MO2 days ago
Where to drop off debris after storms hit Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City Council committee passes $15M funding plan for World Cup
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
2 Kansas men sentenced in abduction, torture case
Edwardsville, KS17 hours ago
Help Sea Life Kansas City name its new sharks
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jackson County voters to decide fate of Andrew Jackson statues in 2024
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City mayor’s office pushes to close unlicensed club where 3 died
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Kansas City woman claims mail was stolen from USPS drop box
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
City leaders have new plan for Kansas City streetcar on Main Street
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy