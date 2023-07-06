Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
WNCT
Local nonprofit Horses and Health NC is using activities with horses to help people heal
By Ryan Harper,
8 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Time to saddle up!
Located at 2563 Doc Loftin Rd. in Ayden, local nonprofit Horses and HEALTH NC’s mission is simple – help people heal in Eastern North Carolina. Founded by Dr. Cheryl Meola and Malaika King Albrecht in Greenville, Horses, and HEALTH`s purpose is to promote healing through experiential activities with horses.
HEALTH stands for Healing Equals Active Learning Through Horses.
Comments / 0