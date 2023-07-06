Open in App
WNCT

Local nonprofit Horses and Health NC is using activities with horses to help people heal

By Ryan Harper,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nReSd_0nITiFPa00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Time to saddle up!

Located at 2563 Doc Loftin Rd. in Ayden, local nonprofit Horses and HEALTH NC’s mission is simple – help people heal in Eastern North Carolina. Founded by Dr. Cheryl Meola and Malaika King Albrecht in Greenville, Horses, and HEALTH`s purpose is to promote healing through experiential activities with horses.

HEALTH stands for Healing Equals Active Learning Through Horses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFwgt_0nITiFPa00

The nonprofit goals use horse-assisted activities and different therapies in an inclusive and welcoming environment to help people with a wide range of personal well-being goals. To find out more, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information, call (252) 495-8520 or email horsesandhealthnc@gmail.com .

In the video interview, Meola, Albrecht, and Ashley Robbins, an Air Force veteran and board president, talk about the mission of the nonprofit, what exercises they practice, and much more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

