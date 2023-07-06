Man wanted after pulling shotgun at gas station

According to Memphis Police, the victim got into an argument with the suspect inside the gas station. The suspect reportedly left the gas station, walked to a red Dodge Charger, and pulled out a black shotgun from the passenger seat.
Memphis Police say the suspect displayed the gun in a “threatening manner.”
Thursday, Memphis Police released pictures of the suspect and the red Dodge Charger that was involved.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
