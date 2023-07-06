Open in App
nbcboston.com

2 hurt in Brockton shooting, police say

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Moped driver dead after crash on Route 24 in Brockton
Brockton, MA21 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Seekonk
Seekonk, MA17 hours ago
Lightning suspected in Tewksbury house fire
Tewksbury, MA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted in deadly Myles Standish State Forest shooting
Plymouth, MA19 hours ago
Person with gun in custody after police issue warning in Worcester
Worcester, MA17 hours ago
WATCH: Baby inside car during Dorchester carjacking was left on the side of the road
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Boy, 12, fatally shot in Mattapan, Boston police say
Boston, MA1 day ago
Two men arrested for separate assaults on Mass. state troopers
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Missing Holbrook man sought by police found dead
Holbrook, MA2 days ago
Myles Standish State Forest shooting: New Bedford man dead, investigation still active
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
Man convicted for murder of his girlfriend in Tewksbury in 2019
Tewksbury, MA1 day ago
Norwood man pleads not guilty in 2021 death of his baby daughter
Norwood, MA18 hours ago
Man shot in leg near Boston's Ramsay Park
Boston, MA1 day ago
14-year-old girl attacked by dogs while jogging in Windham, NH
Windham, NH2 days ago
Littleton Police looking for man who has not been seen in 4 days
Littleton, MA2 days ago
Multiple people injured in overnight car crash in Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
Don't leave your pets in a hot car, Dedham police warn after rescue
Dedham, MA1 day ago
Shooting in Boston's North End leaves bullet hole in Modern Pastry window
Boston, MA2 days ago
‘Sorry about the traffic, Boston': Kidney donor shares her story
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Boston Medical Center ends policy to shelter migrants
Boston, MA3 days ago
Additional rainfall coming to New England — including in waterlogged Vermont
Boston, MA2 days ago
The Fuller Cup in Winchester is closing
Winchester, MA2 days ago
The Boston Weed Party? MariMed stages cannabis tax protest
Boston, MA1 day ago
FIRST ALERT: Storms and downpours over New England on Friday
Boston, MA1 day ago
Adorable Dog Found In Brockton: Is He Yours?
Brockton, MA26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy