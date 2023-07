1 of 3 |

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

2 of 3 |

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) and Myles Straw (7) are greeted by Terry Francona, center, after scoring on single by Amed Rosario in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)