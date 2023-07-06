Valley home prices drop slightly in June

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Prices for homes in the Las Vegas valley were stable in June, according to new figures released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR).

The median price of a pre-existing single-family home in June was $440,990, which was down just over $1,100 from May. Median prices for condos and townhomes were pretty much unchanged, at $275,000.

13 months ago, the market saw an all-time median high price of $482,000 ($285,000 for condos and townhomes).

LVR says demand has decreased, with the number of homes sold down 14% in June vs. the same month one year ago.

In addition, it’s taking longer for homes to sell once they’re on the market. Last month, LVR says just over 81% of homes sold within 60 days.

In June of 2022, that figure was 95%.