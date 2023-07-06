Dejounte Murray Is Finalizing A Four-Year, $120 Million Extension With The Atlanta Hawks

Point guard Dejounte Murray has shown that he is an elite two-way player during his time with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though the Atlanta Hawks recognize his ability, and have rewarded him with an extension.

A recent report by Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that Dejounte Murray will sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, worth $120 million. There's no doubt that Murray deserves the money, and this will lock him in with the Hawks throughout his prime.

"Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Deal includes a player option."

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young make up one of the best backcourt duos in the entire league. Though they were eliminated in the first round in the 2023 playoffs, the pairing has a lot of potential, and it is up to the Atlanta Hawks to surround them with the pieces to help them win.

This season, Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG for the Atlanta Hawks while shooting 34.4% from 3PT range. It will be interesting to see how he does next season, and perhaps another season with Trae Young will allow Murray to be the best version of himself as a No. 2 option.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.