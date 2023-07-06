Before Making an Account on the New Threads App, Here’s What You Should Know About How It Impacts Your Insta

Another day, another new social media platform. Just when you got the hang of navigating TikTok or Snapchat’s newest AI features, a new app is here to win you over (and make you learn yet another internet platform to use). This time it’s the Threads app, which is a Twitter-like app created by Meta that's connected to Instagram.

With talk of Twitter dying and people jumping ship onto other platforms similar to the blue bird app, it’s no wonder that Meta capitalized on it and created a rival app. But there is one thing you’d be signing yourself and your Instagram account up for if you join . So read on to find out if Threads is right for you and if it’s worth this big caveat.

What is the Threads app?

Much like how Instagram implemented features from other apps like Snapchat’s stories and Reels, which are similar to TikTok videos , they’re now targeting Twitter’s concept. On July 5, Meta announced that their new app Threads was dropping, according to The Guardian . It has a similar setup to Twitter but with Instagram’s aesthetics. For instance, unlike Twitter, Threads has “reposts” and “threads” instead of retweets and tweets.“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” the app description says.

Threads is free on both iOS and Android app stores and already has accounts from official brands like Netflix and NPR. Also if your Instagram account is verified, your Threads account will automatically be verified as well.

How does a Threads account impact your Instagram account?

As you’d expect from an app that’s connected to another app, you have to have an Instagram account to set up a Threads account. But that also has negative consequences if you ever want to delete your Threads account.

As Tech Crunch reported, you cannot delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account as well.

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” the Supplemental Privacy Policy says, according to Tech Crunch. Why? Because a Threads account is now an extension of your Instagram account, according to the policy. If you choose to add that Threads app and account, you’re forever linking it to your Instagram for better or for worse. It’s tough to say if that’ll change, but as of right now, they’re intertwined.

This isn’t great for those that just wanted to see what all the Threads hullabaloo was about and were planning on deactivating after a week. But it might be a deciding factor for those that were on the fence about making a Threads account.

Why does Threads exist?

As stated above, Threads is a direct competitor for Twitter due to the platform’s messy structure ever since Elon Musk took over. And as Zuckerberg shared on Threads, he’s hoping this app will fill the void that Twitter has left behind (or not filled thus far). “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it,” the Meta CEO wrote. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Of course, he also wrote that Threads is its own thing, a place “to create an option and friendly public space for conversation,” according to CNN . “We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind.”

Is Twitter dead?

Again, this all comes after Twitter’s recent changes under Musk’s leadership. First, there was the verification system , which now has to be paid for on a subscription basis, meaning a ton of celebs and business Twitter accounts are now unverified. And the weekend of July 1 also brought a new implementation of temporary limits on Twitter , meaning that after unverified accounts read a certain number of tweets, they’d no longer be able to read anything on the app.

There are, of course, differences between the two apps. Unlike Twitter’s 280-character limit, Threads has a 500-character limit. But you can’t use hashtags on Threads (yet?) and there are no trending topics like on Twitter, according to Mashable . You also can’t embed threads.

But still, with Twitter hitting so many losses, could the app finally die? It’s tough to say as of right now, but with unpopular changes left and right, more and more people are looking for Twitter alternatives . And Threads might be just the last push people needed to leave for good.

