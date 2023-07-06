Open in App
Panthers announce new ticketing partner, fans will need SeatGeek accounts to access tickets

By David Dwork,

8 days ago

An announcement was made by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday that will impact any fan who plans to attend a game at FLA Live Arena next season, and beyond.

The Panthers and SeatGeek have entered a multi-year partnership, with SeatGeek now the official primary ticketing partner of all events at FLA Live Arena and the War Memorial Auditorium.

This will begin with all concerts and events happening on and after July 12.

Fans with tickets to the Blink 182 concert at FLA Live Arena on July 11 will be fine using their Ticketmaster accounts.

After that, anyone attending an event, concert, game or anything else at the Sunrise venue will need to follow a few steps.

You'll need to create an account at SeatGeek.com and purchase any tickets there.

Fans who have already purchased future tickets through Ticketmaster will need to connect their Panthers ticket account to a SeatGeek account in order to transition those tickets to SeatGeek.

You can visit SeatGeek.com/Panthers/Verify for instructions, or follow these steps which were provided by the Panthers:

• Go to the personalized email you received and click Connect Accounts. If you are unable to locate the email, you may also click here and enter your email address. Make sure to use the email address associated with your Florida Panthers account.

• Once you click Connect Accounts, you’ll be taken to SeatGeek.com where you can either log in or create a SeatGeek account.

• Next, you'll see your Florida Panthers and SeatGeek account details side by side. Click Connect.

• You’re all set! Your Florida Panthers tickets will be viewable in your SeatGeek account once they are available.

