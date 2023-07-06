Open in App
Fox 32 Chicago

Mobile overdose prevention unit launched in Cook County to combat rising opioid deaths

By FOX 32 News,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cook County, IL newsLocal Cook County, IL
NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes tore through Elgin, another in Burr Ridge
Elgin, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Northwestern study reveals alarming impact of long Covid on patients
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cicero residents call for investments in flood prevention
Cicero, IL3 days ago
Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Teen charged in 2022 deadly shooting in Grayslake
Grayslake, IL1 day ago
Orland Park Bakery honors local teen who died suddenly last year
Orland Park, IL17 hours ago
Chicago's interim top cop addresses migrant crisis amid allegations against officers
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago man faces charges for suburban country club heist
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question
Evanston, IL3 days ago
PAWS Chicago looks to ease overwhelmed animal shelters
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago man gets 20 years for attempted armed robbery of delivery driver in Naperville
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Chicago Police Union Plans Court Battle as Mayor Rejects Demand for 12 Weeks of Paid Parental Leave
Chicago, IL3 days ago
5 Chicago firefighters injured in Chatham crash
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago man charged in Grand Crossing armed carjacking
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man found fatally stabbed in head, neck near recreational area in Uptown
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Man, 58, shot in West Garfield Park
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Baby girl dies after dresser falls on her in West Englewood
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago man charged with attempted murder for shooting at another driver on I-290: police
Chicago, IL3 days ago
7-year-old represents Chicago at 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago teens explore the city on 'Downtown Day'
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago Public Schools Faces Backlash Over Removal of Black Principals: 'Pattern and Practice of Discrimination' Exposed
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Video captures suspects stealing trailer from Chicago church
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Baby boy found dead inside Chicago home: police
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago surveys damage after multiple suspected tornadoes hit city, suburbs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man, 25, shot six times in Lawndale
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Woman, 22, shot to death on South Side
Chicago, IL6 days ago
USO BBQ for troops this Saturday
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Body pulled from river near Goose Island
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Mayor Replaces Almost Entire School Board Including President Before Move to Elected Board Prompting Criticism
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Bubble Festival at Wonder Works in Oak Park happening next weekend
Oak Park, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy