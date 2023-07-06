$80M awarded to Fresno for city improvement project

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced on Thursday that the City of Fresno has been awarded $80 million in state funding for the construction phase of the Blackstone McKinley BNSF Grade Separation Project.

Of the $350 million total funds awarded statewide to grade crossing improvement and separation projects, officials say the City of Fresno’s $80 million award was the largest.

The award is part of the funding provided by the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP).

Officials say the project location has experienced the highest traffic volumes and number of accidents of any at-grade crossing on the BNSF corridor.

This project will eliminate two existing at-grade crossings by grade separating North Blackstone Avenue and East McKinley Avenue under the BNSF Mainline Track, according to officials.

“Blackstone Avenue has been an integral part of Fresno’s past, and it’s even more important for our future. That’s why we need to get this right,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This award will help us create a safe, efficient, and beautiful corridor in one of Fresno’s busiest areas. It also proves that we’re not the only ones who believe in Fresno – our friends at the state level do too.”

City officials added that the project will provide critical safety improvements for drivers and pedestrians, relieve congestion, improve air quality, eliminate train delays for transit passengers on the FAX Bus Rapid Transit line and for Fresno City College students, and provide an opportunity for continued revitalization of the Blackstone corridor with much-needed housing and mixed-use developments.

The Blackstone Avenue and McKinley Avenue corridors serve as primary routes for the community, the City’s Fresno Area Express Bus Rapid Transit system, and emergency vehicles, officials say.

City officials say this award of state funding in 2025/26 will ensure that the project can now move forward to construction, enabling local Measure “C” dollars to fully fund final engineering design, right-of-way acquisition, and utility relocations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.