Don’t Visit the Highest Bridge in Idaho If You’re Scared of Heights

Although Idaho is sometimes called a flyover state, it still has beautiful natural areas throughout. While the rivers, valleys, and mountains are great for sightseeing, they also present a bit of a problem for connecting parts of the state. That is a few of the highest bridges in the United States are found in this state. Discover the highest bridge in Idaho, find out how high it is, where it is located, and the creatures that live nearby!

What Is the Highest Bridge in Idaho?

Two BASE jumpers leap off the Perrine Bridge. ©Huntstyle/Shutterstock.com

The highest bridge in Idaho is the I.B. Perrine Bridge which stands 486 feet tall. This truss arch bridge is the eighth-tallest bridge in the country. Sometimes, the bridge is called the Perrine Memorial Bridge. Usually, though, the bridge is simply called the Perrine Bridge rather than its full name.

Aside from being very tall, the bridge is a large structure that is 1,500 feet long and 76 feet wide. The bridge is used to cross the Snake River Canyon just north of Twin Falls, Idaho. The structure carries four lanes of U.S. Route 93 across the steep canyon as well as the Snake River that flows beneath it. The bridge’s lanes run to the north and south.

The bridge also has pedestrian walkways for people that want to get amazing views of the canyon as well as for those that want to take part in BASE jumping. Two bridges have existed in this area throughout its history, but only the newest one stands to this day.

The History of the Perrine Bridge

The Perrine Bridge was built to replace the original structure. ©haveseen/Shutterstock.com

The first bridge built on this spot was a cantilever bridge named the Twin Falls-Jerome Intercounty Bridge . The bridge opened in 1927 to cut 8 miles off the travel distance across the canyon. Before those days, people would have to go to the Hansen Bridge to cross the river.

At the time workers finished construction, the bridge stood 475 feet tall and 1,500 feet long. At first, it was a toll bridge, but those were eliminated in 1940. The total cost in those days was $662,406.

However, that bridge was not meant to handle the rigors of the traffic that would develop over time. The bridge could not withstand the increasing weight and volume of the vehicles that were traveling over it. As a result, the new bridge was planned out in the early 1970s with a total cost of $10.56 million . The bridge was named after Ira Burton Perrine. He was an important figure in the agricultural development in the Magic Valley region.

Workers started building the bridge in 1973, and the bridge was finished in 1976. Except for a steel workers’ strike in June 1974 , the construction went smoothly and quickly. About 9 million pounds of steel were used to make the bridge. The modern bridge was just as long as the old bridge, but also 11 feet higher and much wider.

Perrine Bridge in the Modern Day

Nowadays, the bridge serves many purposes. The bridge carries traffic across the river, helping to facilitate traffic north of Twin Falls. The bridge also allows pedestrians to go sightseeing as they walk across the bridge. The Twin Falls Visitor Center is on the southern side of the bridge, providing tourists with a chance to take pictures of the canyon and buy some souvenirs if they are passing through the city.

The bridge also has a history steeped in daring acts. The Evel Knievel Jump Monument exists near the southwest base of the bridge, a short walk from the visitor center. This monument is a living record of how the famous daredevil tried to use the Skycycle X-2 to jump the Snake River Canyon in September 1974 . Although the stunt failed, it was an incredible attempt that others have declined to undertake themselves. The actual ramp he used is located about a mile to the east.

The area is popular with other daredevils from the BASE-jumping community, though. They come to the highest bridge in Idaho because it is one of the only places in the U.S. that does not require a permit to jump into the Snake River Canyon.

Where Is the Perrine Bridge on a Map?

Perrine Bridge is north of Twin Falls, a city located in the south-central portion of Idaho. It is the largest structure that crosses the Snake River in the area. One can find the bridge by tracing U.S. Route 93 on the map either north from or south into the city. Using these methods or the map above, anyone can find the Perrine Bridge on a map.

What Animals Live Near the Perrine Bridge?

Rivers otters live along the Snake River. ©iStock.com/Heather Burditt

The Perrine Bridge travels over the Snake River Canyon and the Snake River. Many different animals live in this area. First, we are going to look at the animals that people can encounter in the canyon. They include:

Coyotes

Mountain goats

River otters

Red-tailed hawks

Prairie rattlesnakes

Western skinks

Mountain cottontail rabbit

Yellow-bellied marmot

Canyon Wren

These animals live in many parts of southern Idaho. Anyone traveling in the canyon should keep an eye out for these creatures, especially the prairie rattlesnake . With a bit of precaution, everyone can enjoy the sights around the Perrine Bridge.

Meanwhile, many species of fish live in the Snake River that flows through the canyon. Some of the fish you may catch in this river include:

Channel catfish

Crappie

Carp

Rainbow trout

Steelhead

Yellow cutthroat trout

Bluegill

These are just a few of the most exciting types of fish to catch in the Snake River . However, other fish species live throughout the river’s long run.

The Perrine Bridge is the highest bridge in Idaho, and it is 486 feet tall. Although it is the tallest bridge in the state, it’s not the tallest in the U.S. In fact, it’s about half the height of the highest one in the country. Still, this bridge is special in Twin Falls. The structure is very useful for travel, facilitates sightseeing, and allows people to take part in thrilling BASE-jumping exploits!

The post Don’t Visit the Highest Bridge in Idaho If You’re Scared of Heights appeared first on AZ Animals .