Open in App
The Fresno Bee

State will help Fresno rebuild a major railroad crossing. Where is it, and what will it cost?

By Tim Sheehan,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkyuh_0nITctUY00

Two future grade-separated railroad crossings to improve railroad safety in central Fresno are the target for an $80 million award of state funds announced Thursday.

The Blackstone Avenue and McKinley Avenue crossings of the BNSF Railway tracks near Fresno City College have long been an annoyance to drivers making their way through central Fresno as both freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains flow through the area. The two crossings are separated by several hundred feet.

The $80 million award from the state’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program will cover about 53% of the anticipated $151.9 million cost of the project. Out of $251 million statewide in TIRCP grants announced Thursday, Fresno’s award was the largest.

Scott Mozier, Fresno’s director of public works, said major construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2028.

Traffic through the intersection of Blackstone and McKinley avenues is affected by an average of 37 trains each day. Mayor Jerry Dyer said the average delay to motorists is about three minutes for each train. “Often times not only do our buses get delayed as a result of the trains, …” Dyer said, “but also our emergency vehicles: our ambulances, fire trucks, police vehicles.”

In addition, four people have been killed by trains at the crossings over the past 10 years, the mayor said.

By lowering the Blackstone/McKinley intersection and rebuilding the streets to run below new railroad bridges, “this project will eliminate future delays and traffic congestion,” Dyer added. “This is something that needs to be done and should have been done a long time ago.”

Most of the rest of the money for the work is coming from Measure C, Fresno County’s sales tax supplement for transportation projects. Mike Leonardo, executive director of the Fresno County Transportation Authority that oversees Measure C spending, said the project will benefit students at nearby Fresno City College as well as area residents, transit riders and commuters in general.

“I attended Fresno City College for two years before transferring to Fresno State, and you can imagine how frustrating it is to get stuck behind a train,” Leonardo said, “especially when you’re already late for class.”

Mozier said the project has been decades in the planning but never progressed because of a lack of money. That changed when Measure C money was approved for the work three years ago. Since that point, Mozier said, the city has hired engineers to develop plans for how best to build the new intersection and crossings while reducing traffic disruptions for drivers.

The result: a plan for staged construction in which new temporary crossings for the BNSF tracks and Blackstone and McKinley crossings will move the trains and cars out of the way to allow for a complete rebuild of the intersection and new railroad bridges, all while traffic largely continues to flow, Mozier said.

The city will begin acquiring the property it needs for the right of way, and minor construction such as demolition of purchased buildings and relocating utilities will start happening well before the major construction begins in 2026, Mozier added.

City Council Vice President Annalisa Perea said she appreciated the grant award from the state to kick-start the project. “Our community has been grappling with traffic congestion and safety concerns at numerous intersections” for years, she said.

“This investment is a catalyst for progress,” Perea said, “and together (with the state) we can transform our transportation system and create a safer, more efficient community as we pave the way for future roads and railways (to) coexist seamlessly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylq97_0nITctUY00
An artist’s rendering shows how the central Fresno intersection of Blackstone and McKinley avenues, looking southwest, will be rebuilt below grade level with traffic flowing under new bridges for the BNSF Railway freight trains. Construction on the $151.9 million project is expected to take two years from 2026 to 2028. City of Fresno

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
He learned downtown Fresno as a kid. Now this business leader is helping its rebirth | Opinion
Fresno, CA1 day ago
New restaurants and a whole new shopping center coming to this Fresno/Clovis corner
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
Known assailant of Fresno’s ‘biggest Boy Scout’ on San Joaquin River must face charges | Opinion
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno crime rates fall, even as California sees a rise. Police chief says he knows why | Opinion
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
Fresno is a giant ‘heat island.’ More parks and green space can cool things down | Opinion
Fresno, CA2 days ago
AutoZone employee in Fresno injured after confrontation with fleeing theft suspect
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Costco proposes a new, bigger Fresno store. Residents can weigh in on project plans
Fresno, CA1 day ago
New Fresno Unified building in downtown Fresno to help expand programs
Fresno, CA2 days ago
These U.S. cities are the best places to rent: Here is where Fresno ranks
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Madera hospital seeks $80 million loan from new program; 15 other hospitals pursue money, too
Madera, CA14 hours ago
Man injured in pursuit crash reaching 120 mph in Fresno, CHP says. He was wanted
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Grants up to $25,000 available for Fresno small businesses
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Multiple-vehicle crash in northwest Fresno. Firefighters free several victims
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Historic Little League field in Fresno getting renovated. But first, some demolition
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Police Need Help Catching A Suspected Burglar in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno City College students can soon pursue a bachelor’s degree in this high-demand field
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Airplane crashes on runway at Visalia Airport. It happened during takeoff, police say
Visalia, CA5 hours ago
Artist’s rendering depicts a better future for one of Fresno’s worst streets | Opinion
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Health violations briefly closed two Fresno food places in June. What inspectors found
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno history featured in Jeopardy! question on Wednesday night
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Missing K-9 back on duty in Madera. Here’s what’s happening after police dogs escaped
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Fresno’s Mike Reynolds, a driving force behind California’s three-strikes law, dies at 79
Fresno, CA5 days ago
This restaurant has the best patio in Fresno area, poll says. It almost wasn’t allowed
Clovis, CA4 days ago
Health care in Fresno can improve by supporting promotoras, or community liaisons | Opinion
Fresno, CA3 days ago
People line up for these corn dogs. Now a new restaurant is bringing them to Clovis
Clovis, CA4 days ago
Chemical leak at Fresno airport sickens four, fire crew says. May have been coolant
Fresno, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy