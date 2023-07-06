Open in App
KXRM

25-year-old woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

By Ashley Eberhardt,

8 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing Attempted Murder charges after an early-morning domestic violence related stabbing on Thursday, July 6.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to the 600 block of Catalina Drive, in the Stratmoor Valley area, on a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a man had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Deputies provided medical aid before the man was taken to the hospital, where he remains on Thursday. EPSO said the investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend, identified as 25-year-old Alexa Henry-Strasburg, was the only suspect in the stabbing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTjtJ_0nITceUt00
Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Henry-Strasburg was arrested and later booked into the El Paso County Jail on felony First Degree Attempted Murder charges, which have a domestic violence enhancer, EPSO said. She was also charged with Second Degree Domestic Violence charges, including Assault, Harassment, and a charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Henry-Strasburg is being held without bond, EPSO said.

If you or someone you know is involved in a violent domestic relationship, TESSA is a local resource that can provide temporary shelter and other assistance to victims. You can call TESSA at (719) 633-3819. Victims can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or TTY to 800-787-3224.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
CSPD K9 apprehends attempted murder suspect
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
July 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Pueblo, CO18 hours ago
Colorado Appeals court upholds sentence for mom who killed her newborn
Highlands Ranch, CO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 overnight shootings in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO22 hours ago
Arrest made for the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra
Fountain, CO2 days ago
Sheriff’s office attempting to identify shoplifting suspects in Pueblo West
Pueblo West, CO2 days ago
Missing Monument teen found safe
Monument, CO6 hours ago
Man wanted for violent felony charges arrested after shooting at El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
Manitou Springs, CO3 days ago
Burglary suspect allegedly threw rocks through windows
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Suspect identified in shooting of teenager riding ATV in Pueblo West
Pueblo West, CO3 days ago
Pueblo Police seek help locating armed murder suspect
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Motorcyclist not wearing helmet seriously injured
Colorado Springs, CO12 hours ago
WANTED: 9 suspects caught on camera stealing from multiple Colorado gun stores
Denver, CO1 day ago
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
No punishment for detective after teenage son uses duty weapon to shoot homes
Littleton, CO2 days ago
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl
Englewood, CO16 hours ago
CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Cindy Arias and Luis Sandoval-Tapia
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
1800s era Colorado Springs building might have been repeatedly targeted by accused thieves, court papers say
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Pedestrian dies after crash on North Academy Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Part of S. Nevada closed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for hit-and-run crash
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Northbound E-470 back open in Aurora following 'major crash' involving 2 semis
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Multi-car rollover crash on Academy & Union
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Serious accident closes lanes at Hwy. 50 and Pueblo Blvd.
Pueblo, CO17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy