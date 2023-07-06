25-year-old woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing Attempted Murder charges after an early-morning domestic violence related stabbing on Thursday, July 6.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to the 600 block of Catalina Drive, in the Stratmoor Valley area, on a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a man had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Deputies provided medical aid before the man was taken to the hospital, where he remains on Thursday. EPSO said the investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend, identified as 25-year-old Alexa Henry-Strasburg, was the only suspect in the stabbing.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Henry-Strasburg was arrested and later booked into the El Paso County Jail on felony First Degree Attempted Murder charges, which have a domestic violence enhancer, EPSO said. She was also charged with Second Degree Domestic Violence charges, including Assault, Harassment, and a charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Henry-Strasburg is being held without bond, EPSO said.

If you or someone you know is involved in a violent domestic relationship, TESSA is a local resource that can provide temporary shelter and other assistance to victims. You can call TESSA at (719) 633-3819. Victims can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or TTY to 800-787-3224.

