K-9 search leads to the seizure of nearly 500 pounds of suspected meth: CHP

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 found suspected methamphetamine in a vehicle and an investigation led to the seizure of more found at a home in Shafter, according to officials.

An officer with CHP stopped a Honda Accord on Wible Road and White Lane Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. and due to indicators of criminal activity, the officer deployed K-9 Bart, CHP said in a release Thursday.

Semi-truck driver detained after K-9 finds about 95 pounds of suspected meth

According to CHP, K9 Bart gave an alert indicating drugs may be in the vehicle and a search was conducted. Officials said Bart led officers to about 97 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the Honda’s trunk.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale.

The Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Team picked up the case and the investigation led the team to the suspect’s home in Shafter, according to CHP.

Photo provided by CHP.

The highway patrol says an active methamphetamine lab was found at the home on East Fresno Avenue in Shafter. About 100 gallons of liquid methamphetamine was found.

Officials say the 100 gallons of liquid methamphetamine can be converted into about 400 pounds of methamphetamine.

Six suspects were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of manufacturing and possession for sale charges.

The suspects include five Mexican nationals, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The other suspect is a man from Bakersfield.

KERN CRIME: Vincent Brothers killed his family 20 years ago

An officer with CHP told 17 News Bart is the same K-9 that assisted in a suspected methamphetamine seizure that happened on June 28.

In that incident, Bart found about 95 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the trailer of a semi-truck, according to officials.

