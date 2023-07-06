Open in App
OPCD board will have 72 hours to investigate Executive Director Tyrell Morris

By Kenny Lopez

8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Orleans Parish Communication District board met today to discuss whether or not the Executive Director of OCPD—Tyrell Morris be suspended now.

Morris is under investigation for alleged misconduct after a car crash and possible altering of public documents.

The board met today behind closed doors for about two hours and they made the decision to postpone any decision until next week.

Councilmembers request report on investigation into OPCD Director Tyrell Morris

Board members say they recognize the gravity of the situation and need more time to go through the facts and information, so they will do so for the next 72 hours.

OPCD handles 911 calls. Executive Director Tyrell Morris is under investigation for a car accident in May, and his handling of the accident and documents.

Morris has since put in his resignation effective in September, but many Councilmembers are calling for his suspension now.

Many lawmakers were at today’s meeting because state law allows state legislators to attend executive session meetings. Sources say the Office of Inspector General is also investigating Morris’ accident.

The board will meet again on Tuesday at 10 a.m., where a decision on what happens with Morris’ job is expected to be made. The incident still remains under investigation.

