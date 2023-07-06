Open in App
WFLA

Family holds vigil for 7-year-old killed in Tampa Fourth of July shooting

By Annie Mapp,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaLL3_0nITajyw00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Loved ones of 7-year-old Yitizan Torres held a vigil in his honor at the Courtney Campbell Causeway Thursday evening.

His family members released balloons and prayed near the site where he was shot and killed.

“We’re going through a terrible tragedy right now that it’s no way to explain,” said Yitizan Ayala, the child’s father.

The child named after his father was of Puerto-Rican descent and was killed exactly one month before his eight birthday. His father says he’s struggling to cope with the tragedy as Yitizan was his only child.

“He wanted to be a professional soccer player, he loved Spiderman, monster trucks, most of all he loved his family.”

Despite the pain the family is feeling, Yitizan’s father has found a way to forgive whoever shot the bullet that killed his son.

“I just want to let you know that I forgive you, I forgive you with all my heart, and it hurts, it hurts accepting it.”

Tampa Police is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to call police. CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for anyone with useful information.

The family plans to bury 7-year-old Yitizian in Puerto Rico. They are raising money via GoFundMe to pay for his funeral.

