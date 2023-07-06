'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 5

After months of speculation, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry confirmed that she's a mother of five. The former MTV star has been ducking rumors that she was pregnant with and gave birth to her fifth child since last year. Rumors spread that she delivered in the Fall of 2022. In a recent podcast interview, Lowry confirmed such. But many of the details remain under wraps. While speaking with Aurora Culpo on the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera , she discussed watching the newly-single mom's reality show The Culpo Sisters . "I actually watched -- I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids," she told Culpo. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing, and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids." Lowry first revealed her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott in May 2022.

The Culpo Sisters premiered in early November 2022. Lowry's new baby joins big brothers Creed, who turns 3 later this month, Lux, 6 in August, 9 1/2 -year-old Lincoln, and 13-year-old son Isaac. She shares Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and Isaac with ex Jo Rivera. The birth of her four oldest children were chronicled on Teen Mom 2 . She left the series after 10 years to focus on other business ventures and feared being pigeonholed.

"I also think that people didn't really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV," she told PEOPLE this past winter. "I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she shared. "So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

In spite of her ups and downs on the show, she isn't closed off to reality television. However, she says she outgrew the Teen Mom franchise.