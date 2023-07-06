Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Thief cuts hole in roof of Los Angeles wine shop, steals $700,000 worth of rare bottles
By Vivian Chow,
8 days ago
LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a Los Angeles wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines over the weekend.
Nazmul Haque Helal, the owner of Lincoln Fine Wines, said the heist took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Security video captured the thieves arriving in a white pickup truck. The truck had driven around the back parking lot several times before a masked suspect was seen exiting and walking toward the shop.
The suspect quickly climbed on top of a metal container while holding what appeared to be a large knife or sharp metal tool.
Helal said the thief proceeded to cut a hole in the ceiling above the shop’s cellar, where their most prized and expensive wines were stored.
