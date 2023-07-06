Ohio Medicaid says doula coverage will take time

There is an update regarding the partial line-item veto Governor DeWine executed Monday prior to signing the state budget.

The issue dealt with doulas being covered by Medicaid.

The partial line-item veto gives room for the state to pursue a Medicaid program that covers doula services, as long as those doulas are certified by The Board of Nursing and enroll as Medicaid providers.

This afternoon News 5 spoke with officials from Ohio's Department of Medicaid, who said the state is working to develop a regulatory structure with the Nursing Board so doulas can become certified through that state board.

The Medicaid office also amended the timeframe for when that certification process for doulas will be in place, saying it's expected to take much longer than January, which was the target date the Medicaid Director cited yesterday.

Officials said several million dollars have been designated in the state's Medicaid budget for a doula program.

