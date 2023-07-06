Philly River Stroll offers discounted fun along Delaware River in Philadelphia this summer

Every Thursday this summer on the Delaware River waterfront, there's a lot of fun on tap with the Philly River Stroll

It is a big party that stretches from Spruce Street Harbor Park to the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest to Cherry Street Pier and beyond. There's food, fun, and good deals along the way.

The idea is to get people down to the waterfront. Every week, attendees will find DJs, circus performers, live music, food and drink deals, and even free roller skating admission.

Organizers say to simply bring a few bucks and spend a few hours strolling the river.

"We have deals for roller skating, mini golf, deals on food and drink, especially food from our new vendor Cantina la Martina, a James Beard-nominated restaurant," says Michael Barone, the senior marketing and communications manager for the Delaware River Waterfront Cooperation.

"You can walk down to Spruce Street Harbor Park, where we have some deals from French Toast Bites, more taco deals, as well as more beverage deals and DJs," Barone added.

They say there's outdoor and indoor fun all along the way for everyone in the family.

Restaurants along the river are also offering happy hour drink deals, special pricing on appetizers, and even free snacks.

The Philly River Stroll is every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through August 31.