Open in App
6abc Action News

Philly River Stroll offers discounted fun along Delaware River in Philadelphia this summer

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYsdQ_0nITZmws00

Every Thursday this summer on the Delaware River waterfront, there's a lot of fun on tap with the Philly River Stroll .

It is a big party that stretches from Spruce Street Harbor Park to the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest to Cherry Street Pier and beyond. There's food, fun, and good deals along the way.

The idea is to get people down to the waterfront. Every week, attendees will find DJs, circus performers, live music, food and drink deals, and even free roller skating admission.

Organizers say to simply bring a few bucks and spend a few hours strolling the river.

"We have deals for roller skating, mini golf, deals on food and drink, especially food from our new vendor Cantina la Martina, a James Beard-nominated restaurant," says Michael Barone, the senior marketing and communications manager for the Delaware River Waterfront Cooperation.

"You can walk down to Spruce Street Harbor Park, where we have some deals from French Toast Bites, more taco deals, as well as more beverage deals and DJs," Barone added.

They say there's outdoor and indoor fun all along the way for everyone in the family.

Restaurants along the river are also offering happy hour drink deals, special pricing on appetizers, and even free snacks.

The Philly River Stroll is every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through August 31.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Door Dash Driver Who Found Dogs in Hot Car Describes Heartbreaking Scene
Roanoke, VA17 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA1 day ago
Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road
Waco, TX18 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA19 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA19 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy