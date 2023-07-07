Open in App
6abc Action News

Philadelphia neighborhood tries to heal from mass shooting with peace and prayer walk

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFkVd_0nITZjIh00

Three days after a mass shooting claimed the lives of five people in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia , the community is standing tall in its grief.

As families and friends mourn, they are reaching out for support.

"While they're healing and thinking about the next step for their family, they're also thinking about how to collaborate with the community to help the entire community heal," said faith leader G. Lamar Stewart.

READ | Here's what we know about the 5 victims of the Philadelphia mass shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIUyH_0nITZjIh00

The lack of resources during difficult times like these is at the forefront of this community dialogue.

"One victim and the shooter have approached me right here asking me to help them with jobs, with opportunities," said Voffee Jabateh, who runs the Africa Cultural Alliance of North America on Chester Avenue.

While investigators try to understand the mental state of the accused shooter, there is also an emphasis on healing the trauma now left behind.

"There's certainly different ways that acute stress and a trauma reaction could be felt by members of the community," said Dr. Alexia Bonacquisti, a psychologist at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A 'peace and prayer' was held at 56th Street and Chester Avenue on Thursday evening.

It served as a collaboration between police officers, who respond to these distressing calls, and community members, who feel the impacts of violence long after an arrest has been made.

The walk was a way for people to reclaim their community after senseless violence.

Along the way, attendees stopped at the memorials made for each of the five victims.

Action News spoke with one walker, Shoshauna Baldie from Southwest Philadelphia, during the event.

She was fighting back tears and frustration along the way.

"To hear such horrible news every single day, every day, every second of the day. It's gotta stop. It's gotta stop," said Baldie.

Baldie's mother, who also attended the walk, agreed that she was sick of the violence going on in the city.

"I'm a therapist and I work in different neighborhoods, and when I leave my families, I'm looking behind my back. I can't live like that," said Jocelyn Jenkins from Southwest Philadelphia.

Another attendee, Dwight Olds from Kingsessing, begged those around him who might be struggling to seek help.

"I'm here to show my community we're here to help. I'm gonna be out here every day around this youth, around the communities, and let them know we'll help them," said Olds.

Before the march even ended, a positive impact could be seen on the community.

"This is the first step in a positive way to let everyone know what's going on in these streets," said Jasmine Lane from Kingsessing.

When Action News asked Lane if the march was giving her any hope, she replied, "Yes, a lot of hope."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner were also at the peace and prayer walk.

Krasner said his goal for the mass shooting suspect was to have him convicted on multiple counts of murder, and sentenced to life without parole.

It's a goal that Krasner says his office will deliver.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Married couple gunned down near Philly home
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Brother to Brother Program hosts transformative camping trip for Philadelphia teens
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Crews battle junkyard fire in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I would not change a word’: Camden commissioner stands by slam on Philadelphia’s ‘society of lawlessness’
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly sues ghost gun distributors after over 500 recovered by police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Mother of Philadelphia mass shooting victim: 'It breaks my heart'
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Here's what we know about the 5 victims of the Philadelphia mass shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2 people dead, 3 others injured in South Philadelphia crash
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
What It Was Like Being a Media Member at the Moms for Liberty Summit in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Woman, 30, critical after someone shot her multiple times in North Philadelphia: officials
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Irate dog owner sprays mace at Philadelphia police officers during animal recovery
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly DA praises his office, knocks 'crap' state laws after mass shooting: 'Our position was right'
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Mother of North Philadelphia hit-and-run victim speaks out: "I can't even put it into words"
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Graffiti writer not sorry as Philly spends over $60K to remove graffiti from public art, highway sign
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Video: Man assaulted, robbed near Philadelphia ATM
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
1 dead, 15-year-old wounded after double shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Principal Replaced After Student Denied Diploma For Dancing At Graduation Ceremony
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Accused Philadelphia Mass Shooter Told Cops Strange Motive Behind Rampage
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
End of plaza skating in Philly?; Moms for Liberty’s ‘erosion of democracy’; Weekly gun violence brief | Morning roundup
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia Shooting Suspect Isn't Trans, Officials Say, But Speculation Continues
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Names released of 5 people killed in Philadelphia mass shooting; sources ID suspect
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of 2-year-old boy
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
After barricade, police arrest man accused of shooting SEPTA guide on El train
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Teenager Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Residents in Haverford Township voice concerns over growing rat problem in neighborhood
Haverford, PA18 hours ago
Philadelphia’s 6 ABC Hires Pennsylvania Native, Caroline Coggin, as Newest Reporter
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Good Morning America highlights Chestnut Hill man's work to give back to his community
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Watch Males Use U-Haul To Steal ATM in North Philly
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy