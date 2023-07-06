BREAKING: James Okonkwo Transfers to North Carolina

Thursday evening, West Virginia lost big man James Okonkwo to the transfer portal for good as he announced his commitment to North Carolina.

In 31 games this past season, Okonkwo averaged 2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 57% from the field.

Okonkwo becomes the second West Virginia big to transfer out this week, joining Mohamed Wague who recently landed at Alabama. He's now the fourth member of last year's team to officially transfer, joining Tre Mitchell (Kentucky) and Joe Toussaint (Texas Tech).

