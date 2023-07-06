Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa was the lone Cyclones player named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
Tampa, who was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team, started all 12 games for Iowa State last season, leading the team with nine pass breakups. That mark was fourth-best in the conference.
The St. Petersburg, Fla. native registered 40 tackles last season while notching his first career interception against Oklahoma State.
Tampa is rated as the highest-graded returning cornerback in the Big 12, according to PFF.
