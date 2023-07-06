Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on Britney Spears drama as NBA star says he ‘thought it was no big deal’

SAN Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has broken his silence on the recent drama involving music superstar Britney Spears.

The 19-year-old Frenchman was supposedly walking to a restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday night when Spears, 41, attempted to capture his attention.

Wembanyama said he didn't know Spears was the person involved until later Credit: Twitter/@nateryansports

Spears said on Instagram that the experience 'super embarrassing to share' Credit: Mega

After she approached Wembanyama, a member of his security team allegedly "backhanded her," per Brian Grajales, a witness to the supposed event who spoke with TMZ.

The witness also claimed that the slap resulted in Spears' sunglasses flying from her face before angrily yelling "This is f**king America!"

This account of the moment differs slightly from what law enforcement reported, which was that the guard hit her hand away as she reached for the NBA star - resulting in her own hand hitting her face.

On Thursday afternoon, Wembanyama addressed the media where he explained what he knew of the incident.

He confirmed, via Nate Ryan of CBS affiliate KENS 5, that "something did happen" while walking to a restaurant with his security team, but that "I thought it was no big deal."

Wembanyama explained that: "We were in a hall, there were a lot of people.

"So, people calling me obviously. And there was one person who was calling [for] me.

"But we talked before with the security 'Don't stop cause it's gonna make a crowd.' So I couldn't stop.

"So that person was calling me 'Sir. Sir.' That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and we [were] told don't stop."

Wembanyama added that to his knowledge "the security pushed her away," but that he did not "know with how much force" as he continued walking and did not turn around to look.

He went on to explain that he was not made aware of the fact that the person in question was Spears, adding that he "thought they were joking" when he was informed.

Later, on Thursday afternoon, Spears took to Instagram where she opened up on the incident and condemned the security guard.

Commenting that the experience was "super embarrassing to share," she wrote: "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.

"I recognized an athlete in my hotel as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again.

"I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

"I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.

"Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Spears went on to add that being "swarmed" by fans is a usual occurrence for her, and that it even happened that very night, and that "My security didn't hit any of them."