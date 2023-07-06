Volunteers clean up after the party

Like a well-tuned machine, after Independence Day, volunteers showed up at the July 5 Coastal Cleanup organized by the Smith River Alliance (SRA).

Also participating in this highly organized effort were the Redwoods Parks Conservancy, Cal- Trans staff, National and State Parks, The City, Rural Human Services and the Del Norte Solid Waste Management Authority, which waived all disposal fees.

SRA Co-executive director Grant Werschkull welcomed some 50 dedicated volunteers on Anchor Way to restore coastal areas and remove trash from Battery Point to South Beach, tasked with picking up even the smallest debris of spent fireworks, soda cans, food wrappings and and other garbage besmirching the beaches.

After collecting nearly 2.3 tons of trash, the coastal areas are pristine, again.

Werschkull heaped no shortage of praise for the partners and volunteers who annually serve selflessly in keeping our community pristine.